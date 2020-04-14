We all know the Nittany Lion — big, furry guy with a striped scarf, mouth constantly agape, push-ups, the works.

Fifty-two men have donned the symbol of Penn State over the history of this university, their identities to the public kept a relative mystery until their final senior day football game.

Fifty-two men at the University Park campus, that is.

All across Penn State’s commonwealth campuses are Nittany Lions of different ages, shapes and sizes, all with a variety of tasks and responsibilities — and I was one of them.

For two years, I attended Penn State Berks in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania as part of the university’s 2+2 program before coming to University Park the fall of my junior year. While I can’t speak for the rest of the campuses and their various lions, I can at least explain how the lion was handled at Berks.

There was not *one* Nittany Lion, like it is at main campus. The lion is more of a passed-around mantle that many people took up. Think less Batman and more Robin.

The lion was primarily brought out by Berks Lion Ambassadors, appropriately enough, for their events. But during my time at Berks, I was in the Blue & White Society Club, which also organized events on campus, many of which involved the lion.

For an article I previously wrote for the Collegian this year, I had the chance to speak with Zach Sowa, the most-recent University Park Nittany Lion. He told me — all things considered — about the pretty intense vetting and testing you have to go through to be selected. Not just a physical fitness test, but numerous other requirements had to be met to be selected as the lion.

There was no special process to being the lion for Blue & White events. No physical I had to pass, no special test, nothing.

I remember the day like it was yesterday. I was 18, was just starting to figure out college life, and was going to club meetings to try and make friends. The club president suddenly says those fateful words:

“We have an event coming up and we need the lion. Who wants to wear the suit?” they said.

My hand shot up so fast, I think I dislocated my elbow.

Wait, you mean, *I’m* going to be the Nittany Lion?

You see, as a fifth-generation Penn Stater that has bled blue and white for as long as I could remember, this was a big thing.

I could barely do a push-up by myself, let alone one-handed push-ups, let alone in a big heavy suit.

Now, while you primarily spot the lion during sporting events, most notably hyping up the crowd for Penn State football home games and the like, commonwealth campuses don’t have large-crowd sports like that.

The lion, as previously stated, was used more of a campus presence. I saw the lion at Berks more than I ever did up here.

So, it turned out I just needed to stand around, dance a little, take some potential selfies, and that was about it.

But, the thrill of being in the suit, exuding that kind of mascot energy that I had never had to do before, was exhilarating.

Trying to do all the Lion’s mannerisms, like the flapping of the ears and whatnot, was integral to the success in playing the part.

Wearing the suit is not easy. Yes, it is essentially a big set of furry pajamas, with little to no ventilation. The head piece is basically a football helmet, complete with buckling chinstrap, with a bunch of head features built around it.

Obviously, you have to dissolve into the character. Your “mouth” is now at eye-level, meaning if you ever want to act shocked or surprised, you have to play peek-a-boo with yourself.

If you want to play actual peek-a-boo, you have to reach above your head to cover your “eyes.”

That is another thing that may seem obvious to some, but is very hard to get used to. The lion head piece adds a solid foot to my stature, so my typical 6’3” frame is extended to that of many professional basketball players.

The thought I’m sure everyone has had during football games is, “Man, does he get hot in that suit?”

I can partly confirm: yes. Very hot.

I cannot overstate how hot the suit is. Every time I would finish wearing the suit and remove the head, it looked like I had just jumped out of a swimming pool with how sweaty I was.

Essentially, every time I wore the suit, I either immediately had to return to my dorm to shower. Or, if I had class afterwards, show up with a lot of explaining to do.

I became a completely different person when I wore the suit. When you’re hidden behind the literal facade of a lovable, iconic mascot, you’re no longer just an awkward 18-year old college freshman trying to figure life out.

While other people were technically allowed to wear the suit for Blue & White events, I apparently did such a good job that I was permanently bestowed the honor of being the lion for any event we held.

The Penn State Berks Alumni Association also held numerous community events, from Easter Egg Hunts to alternative trick-or-treating, all “with the lion.”

Every time a kid came up to me and hugged my legs, saying “I see you on TV!” — or even every time a smaller child saw my hulking, furry figured and screamed their lungs out in sheer terror — I felt even more privileged and honored to be in the position I was.

It broke my heart because I was definitely not the same lion the kids had seen on TV, but I had tried my best to match the energy.

It was like being a superhero. When I was in the suit, I wasn’t just some random guy, I was the Nittany Lion.

While my tenure was not up to the same level as Sowa or any of the University Park lions that preceded him, I will always remember my time as the Nittany Lion.

I will say, it makes a hell of a two truths and a lie option.