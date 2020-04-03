Last Thursday, something rare, but eye-opening happened.

For whatever reason, the gravity of the current situation we're in and the unprecedented nature of it set in — All of a sudden, I started feeling overwhelmed.

Overwhelmed with a sense of longing that I think we all have to enjoy in-person, human interaction again. Overwhelmed about my academics and whether or not I'd find the requisite motivation to get done what I needed and how the assignments would turn out.

I was just generally overwhelmed, and before long, I couldn't help but start crying.

Crying isn’t something I do often, and I can’t remember the last time I did prior to last Thursday, but it was cathartic and felt good.

It was the culmination of these events coupled with other struggles I had been having that made me feel like I’d lost all control. Despite the discomfort, it brought me clarity: it made me stop and realize it's okay not to be okay.

My parents were great and supportive, and my dad even gave me the number to a hotline of sorts through his company that would listen to me, hear me out and potentially even offer some ways to help or cope with what I was going through.

It wasn't exclusive to that moment, but I then began to also stop and think about how privileged I am to have access to resources like professional help and the support of my family and friends.

I've always been lucky to have those supports in place; I come from a family where it's okay to talk about how you're feeling and placing an emphasis on mental health isn’t stigmatized.

I've also always been incredibly lucky that my dad's company provides him — and by extension, us, as family members — with quality healthcare and insurance.

And now, at a time when a record 6.6 million people are filing for unemployment and in light of the new lackluster stimulus package that's being enacted, it's as important as ever to check our privilege.

Yes, quarantine has presented some tough times, but I have the financial security to know there'll be food on my table and my lights will be on and I'll be provided for.

Far too few in this country have those same feelings of security and can be guaranteed those same assurances.

So at a time when the most vulnerable populations' struggles are amplified and exacerbated, it's important to keep things in perspective and help out however you can.

No one has a monopoly on pain and suffering — this is not meant to diminish or dismiss anyone's struggles at these times.

Rather, it’s important not to take things for granted and to appreciate your privileges at a time when they're incredibly prevalent.