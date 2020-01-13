There is a saying that “the best time of your life” is at the ages of high school and college. Whenever I return to my hometown from school, I get a fair share of questions from my family members not only about how I am doing academically but if I am “having fun.”

My answer was often a lie in my first year of college, covering the so-so response my honesty would have given — that I was considering transferring.

I would say I had a great high school experience with friends I’ve had since 7th grade or earlier, as well as a general sociability with most of my peers.

Still, I was eager to start the next chapter of my life at Penn State. I thought about all the new friends and memories I would make in the supposed best years of my life.

But, my social life, which was never a problem before, suddenly became an obstacle to face. I was insecure, thrown into a sea of students I did not feel I stood out in. I realized how truly shy I could be — I’m not an extremely outgoing person until I get to know someone. This trait did not matter in high school, as I had a basic knowledge of who everyone was.

Once I got to college, it was easy to feel invisible. From not talking to those around me in lectures, to the amount of time secluded in the dreaded dorms, I was put into a funk that many freshmen can possibly relate to.

While this funk did improve second semester, its dreariness continued my feelings of uncertainty about whether Penn State was right for me, but I was scared to admit that.

High school is essentially a long buildup to your future, whether that be the college route or job route. For me, this buildup created such high expectations of what college truly would be like, only to be subtly disappointed in my first year. Many, like myself, question whether transferring would be the best bet.

In the fall 2019 semester, I was sitting in a quiet corner of the library and overheard an upset freshman girl on the phone with her mom. She spoke of how she wanted to leave Penn State after her first semester because she was feeling lost.

For some, the populated school of Penn State can be too intimidating and not meant for them. But sometimes it just takes the right group of people to make you feel at place.

After she was done talking on the phone, I asked if she was okay and told her that freshmen year isn’t a breeze for everyone. I told her I went through my own questioning. Should I take a semester off and go to a community college, or should I attend another school?

Online and through social media, I saw my friends from childhood having the best time of their lives at their colleges; I wondered why I wasn’t having the same experience.

She thanked me for telling her and said her freshmen year so far sounded a lot like mine. I assured her that she can make the choice that feels right, but often sophomore year can provide the freedom and friendships that many come to college for.

I cannot universally declare that everyone can find their spot at Penn State. There are some circumstances like change of major, location and money that can incentivize a student to leave the school.

Penn State’s large student population does give more benefits than just a large alumni network and many educational offerings. It gives students so many opportunities to find where they belong — they just have to make the effort to find it.

I overcame the bubble I placed myself in during my sophomore year by understanding my mistakes of seclusion the prior year. I started off my sophomore year by talking to those around me in class, and I realized the relationships I made required more effort on my side to keep in contact than I previously thought.

Now, I can say I have great friendships I made at college. I found my people in returning friends from freshmen year, club friends and even class friends that I don’t keep in contact with but know they’re still there for me.

Although it may be overstated, joining clubs and putting your best foot forward to meet those around you makes State College more than just a town in which you attend college, but a home.