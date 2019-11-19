As new information about the numerous cases of racist graffiti comes forward at Syracuse University, and now at Penn State, it looks like schools are putting their reputation ahead of the core values they say are so important.

In November, students painted racist graffiti in five places at Syracuse. Those incidents touched a nerve and generated headlines around the country.

Additionally, there was also an incident at Penn State last week, which means our own campus has to come to grips with the same vile and deplorable behavior.

The incidents at Syracuse targeted students of black, Asian and Jewish communities. The university investigated and found a group of unnamed students accountable. In response, it has shut down all of greek life for the rest of the semester and has begun the process of investigating other racist and anti-Semitic acts that have been happening.

While it is great that the university took measures to find the responsible students, students said the response period took too long. This delay is what kick-started various protests around the campus.

Students are using the hashtag #NotAgainSU to voice their anger toward the university. This movement has been led by black students in response to the racist graffiti found in Day Hall. They have secured the lobby of the Barnes Center and organized a sit-in, which started at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Similarly, Penn State is currently dealing with its own instance of racist graffiti.

The racial slur found recently painted on a wall in Simmons Hall at University Park is also a serious matter, and the subject of the racist graffiti is currently unknown.

Penn State administration sent out a letter to the Schreyer community — who inhabit a large portion of Simmons Hall — to reiterate the university's core values. But so far, that's where the university's actions ended, and it’s unclear if Penn State will pursue an investigation into the case.

Instead of only emailing members of Schreyer, Penn State should have informed the whole community because racist slurs affect and pertain to everyone.

By addressing the incident in a more discreet way, Penn State perhaps avoided the scrutiny and publicity Syracuse has been under this last month.

When dealing with the repercussions of racist behavior, universities need to be deliberate, timely and most importantly, transparent.

The ongoing concern of prejudice throughout communities is more important than the reputation of any university. The respect of a university’s students should be the most important priority above all else. Both universities have also squandered the opportunity to send a signal to the entire student body that such intolerance is wrong.

According to the Daily Orange, many students believe Syracuse’s “unwillingness to inform its student population was harmful."

The university later apologized for its lack of a timely response with an email stating its disappointment in “not communicating more broadly” with students.

The broken window theory in criminology suggests when law enforcement condemns smaller crimes, it promotes a community of lawfulness, thereby hindering the chance of more serious crimes to take place.

If universities followed this theory when it applies to instances like this, greater problems regarding race might be better combatted throughout the community.

Both universities need to have open conversations with all students, because without making the point abundantly clear that intolerances are not accepted, the same problem will continue to happen.

This circumstance is an opportunity for Penn State to teach, explain, deconstruct and develop new mindsets of those who hold intolerances.

Complacency is what can lead to acts of bigotry — which is why the broken window theory could be advantageous in combating racial issues on campus. Universities need to be cognizant of this dynamic because evil and ugliness can come out of seemingly nowhere.

Although universities are not at blame for the actions of their students, they are held accountable for what happens after and how these sorts of issues are addressed.

We hope as children, our parents teach us values rejecting hate and promoting tolerance and diversity. Our experiences at this university are where these values should be reinforced. However, the muted reaction from both school's leadership on these incidents are so far a missed opportunity for community growth.