Two years ago, my friend and I visited the Five Below in State College. In search of sour gummy worms, I hurried over to the wall of sugary goods and pored over every section like a grown man in a candy store.

Eventually I found the goods. But there's a process in finding the perfect bag of sour gummy worms — the ratio of pink-blue gummies to every other variety must be considerable. My friend grew tired of my nitpicking and wandered off to find some iced tea, leaving me alone with a woman who had been eyeing me up since we first entered the store.

Some important background information: my wanderlust friend also worked at Five Below, and thus had a good relationship with the manager currently in charge. Because of this privyness, my friend learned something unfortunate and came straight away to tell me.

The mysterious woman in the corner warned the manager I was pocketing candy, with the implication being that I had no intention to pay for it.

The implication was ludicrous. My pockets were free of gummy worms. And while it was technically true I had no intention of paying for the candy, this was due to it being my friend's turn to fork out.

Since we both knew the manager, he laughed off the accusation and rang up our assortment of junk food. I found it difficult to laugh along, as the realization I was racially profiled sunk further and further in.

Of course, I have no earthly way of knowing the woman's intentions, nor will I ever be able to delve into her thought process at that moment. Maybe she did genuinely believe I was stuffing my pockets full of gummy worms. Maybe race never even entered into the equation. Maybe she was the rare Homo Facebookus that white people love kvelling over, the subspecies whose bodies are totally devoid of racist bones. Maybe her list of crimes begin and end with being an over-imaginative snitch.

All I know is this: if a different manager had been working that shift, or we had walked into a different store entirely, the experience could have gone south (in more ways than one) real quick. Just like how I'm not a mind-reader, I'm also incapable of glimpses into alternate universes. Humiliation seems inevitable in every scenario played out, however, and perhaps humiliation could be the least of my alternate version's problems.

In any case, the incident showed how racism can distort the mind and make us assume the worst. It's impossible to prove that racial profiling occured on that fateful day, but the possibility cannot be ignored, either. I've long forgiven the woman, whoever she is, and I hope she's happy wherever she may be — but escaping this state of racial limbo remains difficult. America knows the difficulty, and so does Penn State.

On the morning of Dec. 3, Penn State dropped the preliminary results of its Presidential Commision on Racism, Bias, and Community Safety. The commission was formed in the summertime, following President Barron's promise to "address both immediate issues and the solutions to long-standing problems." These "issues and problems" can be adequtely summed up as the racism, intolerance and discrimination that occurs both within and outside of Penn State.

It's an ambitious task, rooting out racism like rotten truffles. And though I applaud any effort to transform society into something kinder, free and just overall better, I still grapple with the sheer tallness of the tall order. The commission's draft proposal includes calls to promote truth and reconciliation, and to promote an equitable and inclusive campus culture. But outside of the confessional, how far can reconciliation go?

According to a Pew survey, only 26% of white America say Black people are treated less fairly when seeking medical treatment, despite the overwhelming evidence that Blacks suffer from worse healthcare outcomes than their white counterparts. In a culture that so easily dismisses and ignores the truth, how can we better "market" it?

The same Pew study also found that 63% of white people believe Blacks are treated worse by the police than whites. Though it's certainly encouraging that so many people are becoming wise to systematic racism in the criminal justice system, widespread ignorance about systemic racism in other matters, such as the aforementioned medical field or when applying for mortgages, continues unabated.

Racism is more than a personal defect or a mere lapse in judgement. It's an institutional virus that infects every nook and cranny of our society. When we treat intolerance as just another character flaw among so many, we forfeit our ability to reconcile ourselves to the truth.

The question of whether or not I was racially profiled in Five Below is ultimately less interesting than the deeper question at work: what powers and principalities led that woman to falsely view me as a thief rather than another human being?

I'd rather be a sucker than a cynic any day, but cynicism (much like racism) cannot be easily forgotten or unlearned.

I hope Penn State succeeds in its lofty goals. Until then, excuse me as I buy sour gummy worms in a manner fastidious and precise, so as to ward off undue charges.