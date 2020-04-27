“A football season is only sixteen games, but it’s a long and grueling journey with its ups and downs.”

I wrote this horrendous, mistake-filled, cliche lede for a story about the New York Giants back when I was a freshman in high school. It was the first article I had ever written.

I always wanted to be a sports reporter, even though I ended up quitting the paper soon after that article was written.

But I had always thought that all of my stories as a sports reporter would be like that first one was — essentially a blog post.

The journalists whose bylines you read in the newspapers and the anchors you see on TV — those people were celebrities to me.

I dreamed about going to major events and telling great stories, but never thought it was possible for me.

After four years at The Daily Collegian, I’ve already lived that dream, and then some.

When I first started working at the Collegian, the thought of covering important, big time events seemed far-fetched. I had very minimal experience coming in.

Four years later, thanks to plenty of help from some amazing people, I’ve had the experience of a lifetime.

I got to cover college hockey for three years, helping me grow my love for a game that was already a huge part of my life.

I got to see some amazing places along that journey — traveling to Notre Dame is a trip I’ll never forget.

I got to cover a hockey game at Madison Square Garden. If 15-year-old me made a list of dreams he wanted to fulfill, that would be pretty close, if not at, the top.

And this past year, covering Penn State football, was an experience like no other.

Traveling across the country, from Ohio State to Maryland to Minnesota and everywhere in between, allowed me to make some incredible memories along the way.

The trip to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl at the end of this season was just a culmination of my four-year journey, and Dallas is also where I realized how lucky I was for these opportunities.

But those experiences are nothing without the people there with you.

I remember when I was a sophomore, I started to spend more time at the Collegian office. I would tell my parents this, and they would respond back, “looks like you found your home away from home.”

At the time, I didn’t really think much of the statement because for something to be a home, it has to have people that mean a lot to you. I was still new at the Collegian and didn’t really know that many people.

Now, that place is certainly my home because there are plenty of people I would consider my family.

I wouldn’t be where I am without the support they provided me.

To Caleb, thank you for being the greatest best friend I could have ever asked for. Your support at times when I needed it most is something I’ll cherish forever. You being by my side through all of this has made this experience so amazing, and I can’t wait to be by your side for a long time to come.

To Dave and Tyler, thank you for being amazing teachers, mentors, colleagues and most importantly, friends. You have helped me become a better journalist and a better person.

To Ben and Shane, thank you for making my last two years here so much better. Every conversation we have brings a smile to my face. I wish I had more time here with you guys, but I know you’ll kill it next year, and I can’t wait to watch it happen.

To Elena, Caitlin, Aabha, Lingerman, Maddie, Jake, Evan, Matt and Max. In many different ways, you all have made my senior year so unforgettable. From sports trivia nights to long nights at the office to Miranda Lambert parties, you all have made my final year so much better.

To Kelly, Kara and Andy, thank you for being so accepting of me and making me feel at home at the Collegian at a time when I still felt like an outsider. May the Holmes House live on forever.

To Vince, Martell, Fischer and Jill. You welcomed me to the Collegian with open arms. Thank you for helping me get this journey started.

To my friends outside the Collegian, both from Penn State and home, thank you for not ditching me as a friend after many times of not showing up because of something I had to cover. And thank you for being an escape from all of this #journalism.

And a big thank you to my family, who helped me go on this low-paying, stressful journey because it was the thing I wanted to do.

Over the last four years, I’ve had to reshape that list of dreams.

The expectations got a lot greater, because my time at the Collegian set the bar really high.