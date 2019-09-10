The long awaited part two to the 2017 blockbuster horror movie, “It: Chapter One” was released on Sept. 6. “It: Chapter Two” has made 91 million dollars domestically at the box office and 185 million globally, despite the film not receiving much critical acclaim from critics in comparison to its predecessor. The movie also has a runtime of two hours and 50 minutes.

The film stars Bill Skarsguard reprising his role as the twisted and evil clown Pennywise/It. The Losers Club in this film are primarily portrayed as adults with James McAvoy as Bill Denborough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlan, Jay Ryan as Ben Hascom , James Ransone as Eddie Kasprak and Andy Bean as Stanley Uris.

However, Finn Wolfhard (Richie Tozier),Sophie Lillis (Beverly Marsh), Jaden Martel (Bill Denbrough), Chosen Jacobs (Mike Hanlon), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben Hanscom), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie Kasprak) and Wyatt Oleff (Stanley Uris) reprise their roles as children in flashback throughout the movie.

“It: Chapter 2” takes place 27 years after the events of the first film, wasting no time getting right into a new string of murders at the hands of Pennywise. While the rest of the Losers Club are shown to have left Derry, Maine, leaving their troubled childhood behind and living their successful adult lives elsewhere, Mike Hanlon has chosen to stay behind. Mike sets the films events in motion when he calls each of the members of the Losers Club to return to Derry, Maine to fight “It” one last time.

The movie overall is a bit of a mixed bag. The movie finds a decent balance between horror and comedy, a majority of the comedy coming from Richie and Eddie similar to their relationship in the first film. The two share a tight bond and verbally spar, throwing very comedic insults at each other. The movie also depends less on jerky camera jump scares in comparison to “It: Chapter One”.

Issues with the movies ultimately stems from its source material. The book is over one thousand pages, so there is a lot of material to cover in both parts of the movies. While part one did a great job covering the first half of the source material, part two certainly suffers from a plot that’s a bit too fast paced in the beginning.

Early on in the film, it shows that Mike Hanlon stayed in Derry, Maine closely studying Pennywise’s origins and developing a plan to kill it once it makes its inevitable return. When Mike attempts to explain Pennywise’s origins and how to kill it, it becomes a very confusing scene that overall fails to successfully explain the origins of Pennywise.

Hanlon’s development in the movie is somewhat glossed over, not mentioning his job as librarian like in the “It” miniseries made for TV in 1990.

Another issue that plagued the film was the inclusion of Henry Bowers. Henry is the deranged bully from “It: Chapter One”. While “It: Chapter Two” picks up immediately after Henry’s fate at the end of chapter one, his inclusion overall feels forced. Viewers will have to see the movie to really understand his role, however note that Henry’s interactions with the Losers Club feels odd and a bit random at times with the few scenes that he’s included in.

Although the movie is two hours and 50 minutes, the movie manages to not feel long until the ending. The end of the movie feels incredibly dragged out and strays away from a horror movie vibe in the movie’s closing scenes. The Losers Club’s final interaction with Pennywise seems a bit childish and idiotic similar to the controversial ending of Stephen King’s novel “It”.

This movie isn’t as awful as some critics made it out to be, but is nowhere near as good nor does feel as much like a horror movie compared to its as its predecessor “It: Chapter One.”

“It: Chapter 2” is still an overall decent film with standout performances from Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise and a hilarious performance from Bill Hader as Richie Tozier. This film is not a film I would rush to see again and gets three and a half stars out of five from me.

It should still be watched by all horror and Pennywise fans as well as fans of the first film.