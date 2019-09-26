FIFA, the sports giant and overseer of the World Cup, boldly told Iran to lift its stadiums’ ban on women.

Even in the United States, women continue to rally for their equal treatment. For many years, it was unacceptable for them to find a career outside of teaching or nursing. The 19th Amendment did not grant them suffrage until 1920. It should not be surprising, then, that many countries are playing catch-up or firmly believe there is nothing to catch up to.

FIFA’s delegation impresses on the world that women’s rights are still being fought even in countries that deny them.

Iran imposed a ban on women entering soccer stadiums after the Islamic Revolution. The discriminatory ban has been maintained for four decades, and it has had troubling effects. Last year, the ban was temporarily lifted for the World Cup, and Iranian soccer fans vied for women to stop being denied access to their own country’s stadiums. Sahar Khodayar, an Iranian woman nicknamed “blue girl,” was arrested in March when she was caught trying to enter a Tehran stadium while disguised as a man. Her court case garnered a large following, and she tragically died a martyr after setting herself on fire outside of the courthouse when her trial was postponed earlier this month.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, demanded Iran resolve this “unacceptable situation,” saying, “Our position is clear and firm. Women must be allowed into football stadiums in Iran.”

Iran will host an international match against Cambodia for a World Cup qualifier on Oct. 10, and that is expected to be Iran’s first soccer game with an open stadium. FIFA has been pressing this issue for some time; it previously set Aug. 31 as the deadline for Iran to lift its ban. Although Infantino could not coerce Iran to comply originally, he said he is now “assured” women will be allowed to cheer alongside their male counterparts beginning with the qualifier match. Women’s soccer exists in Iran, and it only makes sense that women be permitted to attend men’s games. Infantino agreed with that sentiment, saying, “we need to push for that, with respect but in a strong and forceful way.”

Because Iran is slow to discontinue practices that discriminate and have no function in modern society, FIFA is admirably imposing its power as the world governor of soccer to intervene.

The U.S., a world leader in terms of progression, has not yet achieved entirely equal treatment and opportunities for all individuals, so it figures that not every country is responsive to women’s rights. Sometimes, an outside force must mediate.