Yes, it is both fortunately and unfortunately that time of the semester again — finals week.

Most students know the struggle of finals week — whether it be an “easy” week or a week with five exams over three days and four papers.

So, I decided to put together some finals week advice tips and some post-finals celebration suggestions.

Let yourself breathe

One of my best pieces of advice for any type of studying, but especially finals week, is to take breaks.

There are tons of memes about doing five minutes of studying and taking an hour long break. However, breaks are important.

The way I’ve implemented breaks into my study routine is allowing myself to watch a short video, get a snack or play a round of a game on my phone in between watching recorded lectures. I give myself a goal of usually two videos depending on the length.

This is an easy way to avoid getting overwhelmed. You don’t feel like you’ve been working for hours on end, and you have short periods of time for yourself.

Don’t overwhelm yourself

While finals week doesn’t officially start until Dec. 14, many classes are having final assignments due the week before. Many students are studying early as well.

Personally, I’ve found it difficult to make sure I’m getting all of my work done while I’m having meetings for clubs and going to office hours.

If you can’t possibly go to a meeting without feeling overwhelmed or it’s cutting into your work, take the day off.

Most clubs and organizations on campus will understand if you can’t make it because of the work you have.

Don’t overwhelm yourself trying to make everything happen.

Find your own space

Some students are now home for the semester. Take it from me, studying while you’re at home can be difficult.

At home, I have a dog to take care of throughout the day, noisy neighbors, parents who call me all day and a sister who sends me adorably distracting photos of my newborn nephew.

You could say I have a lot going on.

Finding your own space — whether you’re at home or in an apartment with roommates — can be difficult. But, it’s a necessity to finals week.

Many people say you shouldn’t study in your room, as it brings stress into what’s supposed to be your de-stress area.

However, that bit of advice should go out the window if needed.

If your room is a quiet place where you can study without distractions, then that’s your home base for the week.

Drink water and sleep

These are some of the most important and most popular pieces of advice when it comes to studying and life.

I’m not going to dwell. You get it. Everyone says it. Keep yourself hydrated and rested, and your week will be 100 times better.

Please, drink your water! Go to sleep at a reasonable hour!

Have a dance party

Yeah, I said it.

Shake out the stress, and dance your little butt off.

It’s important to not take things too seriously. When you do, you create more stress than necessary.

Obviously, prioritizing work and studying is important, but dance parties will melt away all the extra stress you’re creating for yourself.

So, put on your favorite song and shake it out.

Reward yourself

Buy yourself some of your favorite snacks. Treat yourself to a few of your favorite treats and watch your favorite movie. Reward yourself for all of your hard work.

I will be watching “Miracle” and snacking on some salty popcorn.

Treat yourself to a pair of fun Christmas pajamas.

The Christmas pajamas at Target and Old Navy are fire. Buy some — it will improve your week immensely.

I just bought some with dinosaurs on them where the dinosaurs are wrapped in gift wrapping. They made my day. They will also make yours — guaranteed.

Make fun of Hallmark movies. Yes, I saved the best for last.

My grandmother loves the Hallmark channel, so I watch the movies often.

My favorite activity recently? Making fun of all the Hallmark movies with the same cover and the same plot. I promise, you won’t see the big city CEO choosing to stay in the small town coming. Oh, wait...