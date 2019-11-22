Studying abroad is one of those things that is classically college; you hear about friends and siblings doing it while beginning your academic career, and continue to understand it as being one of the greatest opportunities available to you as a university student.

While it is an option, it is also confusing. The whirlwind of applications, programs and costs can be overwhelmingly too many. Deciding where to go and when is a daunting task that involves many steps and is not something that works with every students’ academic path. I am going abroad in the spring, and like many others, I was very stressed.

Aside from the obvious cultural expositions and experiences, studying abroad can also be both financially and academically beneficial for students. You pay the same amount of tuition abroad as an in-state student would pay at University Park — something that can potentially save a great amount of money considering the price of out-of-state tuition. Going abroad can academically be extremely beneficial as well, making it easier to minor in a language or even get general education credits out of the way. For those who need to complete a thesis, going abroad can provide an ample research opportunity to do so.

The number of programs and the range that they cover is also incredible, with programs that are available every semester. Summer programs usually do not require a visa, and can be affordable considering the amount of credits packed into a short amount of time. Spring programs and fall programs are also available for students so that virtually anyone can fit going abroad into their schedule.

For example, there is a program that gives students the opportunity to travel across Ireland and to talk with experts in the fields of both poetry and art available in the summer. With only a 2.5 GPA requirement, it is accessible to most students, and provides a unique opportunity to gain exposure to subjects that can also be applied to art and English credits. Why take INART5 when you can travel across Ireland with professionals for the same — if not lower — cost ?

There are study abroad programs for everyone; of course, going to Ireland may not be interesting to all the students at Penn State, but Global Programs does an excellent job at providing information and resources so that every student has a reasonable chance. If you are a freshman or sophomore, looking into programs that may be a good fit for you is absolutely worth it (even though it may seem daunting). If you are a junior or senior, it is not too late to look into programs for the summer or even post-grad. The office of fellowships and career services also provides opportunities for those who do not necessarily wish to follow the traditional semester away path.

As someone who just recently completed the processes to prepare for my time abroad (I literally just got a Visa appointment yesterday), I understand how stressful it can be. With that being said, I cannot wait to see what sort of global insight I have when I return.