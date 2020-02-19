Every once in a while, my hometown of Staten Island requests my return, and I usually like to grant its wish.

For many college students, going home brings excitement and nostalgia. It provides a chance to reconvene with friends, hang out with family, see pets or simply rest in the comfort of their own bed.

For some Penn State students, though, there’s an inconvenient and sometimes unreliable middleman – Megabus.

The happy little man clad in yellow on the side of the bus is a misrepresentation of the journey you are about to embark on.

Personally, I like to show up to the bus stop about 15 minutes before the scheduled departure. Let me tell you — there is no reason for this. I still do not know why I trick myself into thinking we’ll take off into the Pennsylvanian mountains when my ticket says we will.

On Feb. 7, I spent an hour and a half standing in the frigid cold clinging to my bags, regularly calling Megabus customer “support” to see when my bus was coming.

“Call back in 10 minutes and we’ll see if we can get a timeframe for you,” the worker on the other side of the line said, over and over, or some variation of that.

Maybe that should be their new slogan.

Finally, my “chariot” arrives and my frozen fingers clamor for the warmth of the double-decker automobile.

To take a window seat or not – that is the question. Spare yourself, it’s miserable either way.

Maybe this is just my luck, but I always seem to find an older gentleman on the bus who has decided my ears are the perfect home for his life story. I know — this aspect of the ride is not Megabus’ fault. I just had to let you know John told me he recently lost his fish and it was very scarring for him — stay strong John.

An entire wardrobe to last a month and my other daily necessities is stuffed into my two bags. Going over this two-bag limit seems to be a sin equal to murder in the eyes of Megabus.

Going home for Christmas break, I called to see if potentially I could bring one smaller — perhaps a drawstring bag — in addition to the two others and offered to keep it on my lap – a simple, albeit annoying, request. To think the Megabus overlords would grant me this wish was extremely foolish on my part. This is part of Megabus’ policy, so I understand that I cannot be too angry, but it was still a small bag and I am just a mere tiny man standing 5’9” and 150 pounds — we could’ve made it work.

Now for the big one — the crème de la crème of horrible Megabus experiences — the time I played chicken with Megabus and came out victorious, with a quick preface.

On my trip home to beautiful, bustling New York City, we had a scheduled stop in between as many trips do. These stops are usually taken somewhere with a convenience store and food options close by. Feeling good about my hard work and strong dietary habits up until that point in the semester, I decided to treat myself to Burger King. I am a bigger fan of Wendy’s, but I’ll take what I can get when in the middle of nowhere.

My problem is that there never seems to be a specific amount of time told to passengers for how long they have to get back on the bus. Apparently, this isn’t just my experience. Many of my friends also complain they are never told how long they have.

Megabus wants to stay on schedule, even though this never seems to happen, so the time allocated for the break is up to the discretion of the driver. Some drivers tell you how much time you have, and others don’t. This is okay with me, people make mistakes. But at least check if everyone is back on before taking the bus out of park.

As I walk back to the bus from Burger King holding onto my bag of a burger, nuggets and fries, my heart drops. There goes my bus revving the engine and accelerating to the street. In an act that I now see as wildly irresponsible and utterly, I’ll say it, stupid, I took off.

The first obstacle in my way — a busy express lane. I evaded cars in what I look back on in Matrix-esque fashion, but what probably looked like a small, spaghetti-limbed 18-year old getting incredibly lucky. I made it to the other side – Burger King intact.

Then came the rushing, raging bull that is the large, gas-guzzler aptly named Megabus.

In another move that probably leaves everyone reading thinking “What is wrong with this kid?” I ran in front of the bus going a solid a 15 miles per hour – and it stopped. So no, I am not writing this from the great beyond, which would be pretty nifty. The driver was angry, I was angry and everyone on the bus was confused.

Many of you may think this was my fault, and you are entitled to that opinion. But, anyone familiar with me knows I am very focused. Heck, I dodged those cars, and I have excruciating anxiety – being late back to the bus is not a position I would ever put myself in.

In the end, Megabus and I have a love-hate relationship. It may ruffle my feathers but, in the end, it gets me home safely. The drivers are more than qualified and usually quite friendly. The business and its policies bother me, but after all it’s a four-hour bus ride — it can’t all be sunshine and roses.

Will I still be taking Megabus? Of course I will, but you can bet your bottom dollar — if you have any left after buying the ticket — that I will be sitting there unhappy, annoyed and debating whether or not I should’ve just let that bus hit me.