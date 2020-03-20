Editor's note: Langan Life is a regular opinion column written by Collegian staffer James Langan. In his columns, Langan peruses a variety of topics, from travel to home life to, well, trying to convince himself he is four years younger than he actually is, as he does below.

Often in life, one of the biggest criticisms I receive is that I am immature, and this bothers me immensely.

In my soul, I believe I am a 14-year-old boy as opposed to an 18-year-old man — to heck with science!

Even though I learned to walk, talk and use the bathroom, I really do not believe the first four years of life mean anything.

You don’t do much those four years, but I still feel like I was cheated out of them. I don’t remember any of those 48 months, but from what I’ve seen, they weren’t too exciting — just a lot of crying, falling down and then more crying. Imagine if that was four years of your life now — you’d be very upset.

Additionally, the first time many children are widely introduced to humans their own age is when they enter school. That means, in the first four years of life, they didn’t develop the social skills among their age group necessary to make it in this world. The only human interactions I had were with family, doctors and old ladies around the neighborhood who always acted as if they'd never seen a baby in their life.

Children today have a huge advantage over those from previous generations. They can pass the time by using and learning from iPhones and tablets. Meanwhile, I had Play-Doh that I spent most of my time trying to eat.

I cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that for much of your youth, you are locked in makeshift prisons called "cribs" and "playpens," named to trick you into thinking they are good. I had no ability to explore and make mistakes. I am no history buff, but I believe that goes against the First Amendment.

Many people want you to believe those first couple years are very formative and act as key developmental years, but that is a lie. For most of history, society taught babies the bare minimum to survive — walk, talk and use the bathroom.

Adults, without knowing it, spend so much time confusing babies because they start changing the rules as you go along. First they allow you to use diapers for much of your very young life and then one day on a whim they try to train you to use a toilet. I don’t remember that day, but I imagine that my 2-year-old self was very distraught.

Then, they spend months begging you to speak, and then when it happens, they tease you because of words you can’t say. There is something just a little off about all of that.

Do you see how weird the world is?

The first four years, in my opinion, are similar to the tutorial in a video game — people teach you the basics and then raise the difficulty level by dropping you into the warzone that is the world. With that in mind, if you think of childhood as a video game, then the tutorial takes up almost 25 percent of it, which means the game is too gosh-darn short.

That is why I have decided to reclaim these lost years. Therefore, I am 14.

If everything you just read confuses you, then my point is proven. 14-year-olds have terrible logic, and as a self-proclaimed 14 year old, I am no better.