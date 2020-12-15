Sunday at 2 p.m. the Big Ten announced its “Champions Week.”

This was the first official mention of the bonus cross-division game from the conference since it’s original plan for the season to return in September.

And this idea of a bonus week sounded like a great theory on Sept. 16, when the country reported an additional 39,268 cases of the coronavirus.

Fast-forward a couple months, through a season filled with cancellations, to Dec. 13, when the United States reported an additional 184,248 cases of the virus.

America has a coronavirus problem, one that’s worse than it ever has been before.

Maybe, just maybe, the Big Ten playing an extra, bonus game, having athletes travel across the country and stay away from their families they haven’t seen in months isn’t what’s in the best interest of the student-athletes.

This 2020 season was supposed to be about these student-athletes, celebrating their chance to play, and while I have no doubt every team in the Big Ten wants the opportunity to play another game, the risk versus reward for this game just doesn’t add up.

The Big Ten Championship game is important, however, the rest of these games are truly pointless.

The Big Ten also strayed away from its original plan to have seeded crossover games between the East and West Division.

In order to preserve rivalry matchups, Indiana, the No. 2 in the East, and Purdue, the No. 5 in the West are playing this weekend after their Week 8 game was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Early Tuesday morning, Indiana and Purdue agreed to jointly cancel their "Champions Week" matchup due to the coronavirus.

If the Big Ten stuck to its original seeding plan and the teams would be able to play, Indiana and Iowa would face off in a much more exciting game, between two teams with winning records.

In fact, just four Big Ten teams have winning records this season, and if the conference stuck to its original plan, all four of these teams would play this weekend.

This could add a critical win to the resume for Indiana or Iowa as they vie for a New Years’ Six Bowl appearance.

Minnesota and Wisconsin, who are both in the West Division, will be playing each other as well, once again to preserve a rivalry.

This means Michigan State and Maryland, two East Division teams, will also play Saturday.

Because of these interdivisional games, Penn State, who finished No. 4 in the East, will be playing Illinois, who finished No. 7 in the West.

The idea of these crossover games was exciting as it would likely lead to matchups between teams with similar records.

The way it worked out this week, these are the matchups in terms of the teams places in the standings:

East No. 1 vs. West No. 1

West No. 6 vs. East No. 5

West No. 5 vs. East No. 2

West No. 3 vs. West No. 4

West No. 7 vs. East No. 4

East No. 6 vs. West No. 2

East No. 7 vs. East No. 3

Most of these games won't be competitive, meaning this week will lead to a letdown in pointless games.

And this is without concerns of the coronavirus.

Last week, Indiana, Purdue and Michigan all canceled their games and paused activities due to the coronavirus.

The Big Ten has had at least one game canceled since the opening week of the season.

In the last three weeks, it has had two games canceled each week.

Overall, across the conference, just three teams have played all eight of their regular season games.

Realistically, at least one of these games is going to be canceled this week, based on previous weeks.

This happened Tuesday morning with the Indiana and Purdue game.

This is all reasoning for the Big Ten to just not play this Saturday, to take what it has been able to achieve so far.

The health and safety of the student-athletes and all involved in the programs should be the top-priority, and frankly, this extra week of play just seems to be pushing this boundary, with no real gain for any teams involved.

Overall, programs are definitely happy for the opportunity to play another game, and that shouldn’t be taken for granted. But overall, in a pandemic that’s worse than it ever has been, is it smart to be playing bonus football games?