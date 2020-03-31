In this time of chaos, it is often easy to seclude yourself, watch “Tiger King” on Netflix and ignore the world for hours on end. (I will admit I finished “Tiger King” in two days and it is absolutely insane...so watch it if you have not already.)

Historically, times of quarantine have brought the world great treasures. Sheakespeare wrote “King Lear” and “Macbeth” while in quarantine during the Black Plague. Isaac Newton also helped develop calculus and studied gravity while in quarantine.

I don’t expect anyone to change the world, but do your best.

Nonetheless, as the days seem to blend together, it is more difficult to stay in contact with the real world and the ones closest with you. To overcome these trying conditions, I have two pieces of advice.

First, get outside.

Whether it be to let your dog out or to take the trash out, get outside! For your mental health and your sanity get some fresh air and take in the sun. Or if you're still in Pennsylvania, take in that lovely gray sky.

Personally, I try to walk around my neighborhood while it is still sunny out. Use common sense when walking outside — cross the street if you need to or let others safely pass you.

Six feet apart, people!

Another practice I enjoy is doing homework in my backyard. Though the WiFi becomes shoddy, and it may not be the Moroccan summer weather you’d envisioned, fresh air is good for the soul.

Second, get online.

Zoom classes stink. Straight up not having a good time.

But, Zoom in general can be fun, and you can use it to your advantage.

My favorite use of Zoom is virtual happy hour. Text your friends, set up a meeting and bring your own booze. Though a virtual happy hour isn’t quite as entertaining as a night out at Champs, it is still something to do.

You get to see friends from school, and you won’t be peer pressured into drinking more than you want to! Anyways, keep in contact with your friends from school and try to make the best out of this slapdash semester.

Just don’t spend too much time on the internet because if you haven’t noticed, sometimes it is a dark place void of fun.

Any even better idea is to go on Zoom outside. Kill two birds with one stone.

Also, this is the second straight week I’ve advocated for alcohol consumption. Sorry mom.