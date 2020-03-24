Editor's note: Langan Life is a regular opinion column written by Collegian staffer James Langan. In his columns, Langan peruses a variety of topics, from travel to home life to, well, discussing his resemblance to Trace McSorley, as he does below.

Since arriving at Penn State as a freshman, I have often been told I bear a striking resemblance to one of the greatest football players in the history of Penn State’s program — Trace McSorley.

People have compared me to other famous people before such as James Franco, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and oddly enough Judy Garland — don’t ask.

However, the McSorley comparison seems to be the most popular nowadays. Maybe it’s just by coincidence because he is a person well-known within the Penn State community, and Penn State just so happens to be where I chose to attend college.

At this point, someone new notices the resemblance almost every week, and sometimes even multiple times a week.

The first time it was brought to my attention was when a girl approached me in Findlay Commons and asked if anyone had ever told me that I looked like McSorley — that was the second week of school.

Since then, I would estimate another 40 people have asked that same question.

If I am being honest, I really don’t see the resemblance that people have described as “freaky” and “uncanny.”

Then again, I don’t think I resemble any of the other famous figures that people have said I look like.

However, I know an opportunity when I see one — and I have chosen to take advantage of it.

MORE LANGAN LIFE

Whether you choose to see the resemblance or not, being a Trace McSorley lookalike has opened up many doors for me. It has become a running gag among some of my new friend groups, acts as a fun conversation starter or icebreaker, and has given me something to write about.

I meet new people all the time solely because they decide to point out the physical parallels between me and McSorley, whether it be in class, at parties or just walking around campus.

In other words, Trace McSorley walked so I could run — although, I guarantee he runs a lot faster.

While an argument can be made that I look like McSorley, it brings me overwhelming sadness that barring an unforeseen change in my life, I likely won’t be as successful.

McSorley spent his college career playing the role of campus icon by scoring touchdown after touchdown to the tune of 100,000 fans’ cheering. Meanwhile, I spend my time in college playing Xbox and telling myself that I deserve a nap after doing 20 minutes of homework.

He is currently making millions in the National Football League. As for me, up until spring break, I was rationing the amount of Pop-Tarts I could eat each week to avoid running out of meal points.

In other words, being McSorley’s doppelgänger is hard. I am constantly worried that I am not living up to a name that isn’t even my name.

I feel like an ambassador for the McSorley family now — it’s not a bad gig, but it is a lot of pressure.

Don’t think for a second, though, that every time someone new brings up how we look alike, I don’t heavily consider saying that I am McSorley’s little brother.