Break out the good china and thaw the turkey — Happy Thanksgiving 2020.

While some Thanksgiving traditions may have been interrupted this year, here are five ways you can celebrate turkey day and stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Host a virtual friendsgiving

In normal years, many college students looked forward to gathering with their closest friends to celebrate the friendships in their lives. Now, take your festivities online with a virtual friendsgiving through online conferencing software.

The first step would be to decide which meeting platform to use for your virtual festivities.

Zoom announced Nov. 10 it will lift the 40-minute meeting restriction on Thanksgiving Day.

Moreover, Discord, a communication platform typically utilized by gamers, allows video chat rooms to stream music for a live jam session experience.

PowerPoint parties are also online friendly. Coined “PowerPoint Night” on TikTok, the trend revolves around friends making PowerPoint presentations on a topic of their choice.

Other interactive games such as playing charades and writing personal letters are just a few ideas to enjoy each other’s company even while apart.

Watch football together via screen share

For football enthusiasts, Thanksgiving means turning on NFL football games to watch and enjoy with family. While Thanksgiving this year has limited gatherings, there are opportunities to watch the big games through Zoom’s screen share function.

The NFL has utilized streaming services such as Hulu, CBS All-Access and NFL Redzone to bring the big games to living rooms around the country. Friends who have these services can screen share the games for all participants.

The Houston Texans will play the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. on CBS and the Washington Football Team will play the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. on Fox.

The Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers primetime game originally scheduled for 8:30 p.m. has been postponed until Sunday due to coronavirus complications.

Create a family recipe to share

Thanksgiving showcases traditional family meals, but some recipes can get lost in the shuffle. Even if families cannot gather physically together to share recipes, there are collaborative online resources for a virtual exchange.

Platforms such as Google Docs or Google Slides allow users to share cooking and baking recipes within seconds with family and friends.

Family photos and original handwritten recipe cards can also be incorporated.

Go on a family walk

The very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic saw an increase in families taking walks together to enjoy the spring season.

Although the weather has gotten colder, walking can be a smart option to get some exercise out of the house while still staying safe.

Don’t want to walk? There are other options such as bike riding, running and skateboarding as long as weather permits on Thursday.

Make festive thanksgiving crafts

For families celebrating Thanksgiving during the coronavirus, entertainment ideas can be limited.

However, Thanksgiving themed crafts including printable coloring pages, DIY decorations and turkey-themed sugar cookies provide opportunities for quality time during an unprecedented year.

Multiple websites such as AllCrafts.net offer free downloadable crafts with instructions included. Families with young children can utilize crafting because of the variety of choices.

