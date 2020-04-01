As Penn State students continue to adjust to remote classes and in-home quarantines, pieces of the future are still uncertain for many.

Feeling confused, restless or anxious during an unprecedented time like this is certainly understandable. But, if there's some comfort that can be found in this situation, perhaps it’s knowing that thousands of people within the Penn State community are continuing to power through unprecedented circumstances, too.

The Daily Collegian’s Editorial Board wanted to take a moment to share some words of encouragement for the Penn State community:

“No one person's life looks exactly the same right now. Further, we're all different people who adjust to trying times in different ways.

This period won't last forever, thankfully. However, if there's anything positive you’ve realized you have more time to focus on now, cling to that positivity and take advantage of it while you can.

Perhaps most importantly, remember to give yourself and others credit where credit is due. Many students and educators are giving their best efforts through unprecedented times, and that shouldn’t go unnoticed. Since even the simplest tasks can feel difficult right now, finding ways to look out for each other is key — I think everyone is looking to their peers for some inspiration right now.”

Elena Rose, Editor in Chief

“It took me a few days to fully realize the fun times the rest of the seniors and I will miss out on over the course of the next few weeks, but there's nothing any of us can really do except make the most out of this time at home. Take more time to explore things you haven't had the chance to with a busy schedule –– listen to that album, binge the first season of that show, try that recipe, read that book. Make sure to still get outside so you don't go crazy sitting inside all day, but we've all had points in our lives where we wished we could take a few weeks off to relax and catch up –– now's that time, take advantage of it.”

Tyler King, Managing Editor

“I was actually able to draw some help from Twitter, which is usually the opposite of how that goes. I saw a Tweet suggesting that instead of thinking we are stuck at home, we should emphasize we are safe at home. Thinking that way has given me some relief, maybe it will work for others.”

David Eckert, Digital Managing Editor

“As a college student, I’ve always felt like I live between homes. I live at Penn State for most of the year, then in my hometown for another three months, and one thousand places in between — I don’t think this is an unfamiliar sentiment to many students. And once again, we have been uprooted. I think more than anything, this is a time to be thankful for what you do have, to be gentle with yourself and know that everyone else is probably just as confused and anxious as you are. Stay inside and take a deep breath.”

Grace Miller, Opinions Editor

“Set aside time for yourself to grow as a person. The busyness of life can often make us feel like we are drowning in our present selves, with no space for improvement or change. Use this time to do something, anything, that will make you a better person. Read a new book. Paint. Cook. Fix a damaged relationship, or remind your loved ones you love them. Write letters. Learn how to play a new sport or instrument. Defeat a bad habit and develop a good one. Go through old family photos. Play your favorite childhood video game. Laugh with your family and friends. These are uncertain times — but uncertainty can often lead to something great. And, of course, don't forget to wash your hands.”

Maddie Aiken, News Editor

“The biggest struggle I face is not finding a good amount of alone time in my home. I love my family more than anything, and I’m grateful to be spending this time with them. However, it gets to be a little much at times. To combat this, my advice would be to go out for a drive, talk a walk, go to the grocery store or really do anything to get out of the house and give yourself some much needed space. It’s sometimes hard to stay sane being constantly around the same people.”

Chelsea Kun, Assistant News Editor

“Being isolated, especially when you should be living at school with your friends, is difficult. However, your family members and pets are likely ecstatic that you're home so early. You have plenty of free time to read that book that's been sitting on your shelf for years. You could even try to learn a new skill or pick up a hobby. Take this time to reflect on your favorite moments of the school year. You'll feel better when you recognize how many positives exist in a negative situation.”

Erin Hogge, Assistant News Editor

“I think the important thing to remember is that everyone's feelings during this unprecedented time are valid. While some people might be bored at home, there are others who are struggling financially or mentally or emotionally during this time and this situation is amplifying those struggles. So as with everything, perspective is important. But if you can, treat yourself to doing those things you wanted to do during the course of a regular semester, but never had the time for. Above all though, stay safe.”

Jake Aferiat, Features & Investigation Editor

“It's really hard to have a big change like this for many students. One of my biggest suggestions is to find a routine again. I find a lot of my bad high school habits have come back since being home like being lazy, irritable and sometimes sad in my room alone, but I need to keep myself productive. I started working out and going on walks, cooking a lot more and being artistic. Though it doesn’t seem like the best conditions to better yourself, there are many things to do to try to self improve and continue success in school.”

Cassie Kidwell, Arts & Lifestyle Editor

“It's certainly not easy being expected to maintain a semi-normal routine when you're at home. It's way too easy to sleep all day or fall into a cycle of waking up, playing video games or watching TV all day and then going to bed. Try to make a list of things to accomplish each day and cross things off as you go about your routine. I know it makes me feel a lot better going to bed knowing that I was actually somewhat productive, even though those days of doing absolutely nothing can be worthwhile from time to time.”

Shane Connelly, Sports Editor

“There are much worse places for many to be stuck than at home, so we have to make the most of it. It sucks that, as seniors, we all can't be in State College celebrating the end of our college careers, but there are ways to stay in touch with people and make the most of this situation. Do what you need to do to keep yourself sane — go for a walk, binge some TV shows, organize some group FaceTime calls. Let's do what we can so we can get past this sooner rather than later.”

Dylan Jacobs, Assistant Sports Editor

“I know most people, myself included would rather be in State College right now, but it's important to make the best of the situation and keep a positive attitude. This is easier said than done, but go for a run, pick up a hobby, try something new and remember to stay in touch with your friends. These are unprecedented times we are living in, but we are all in this together. Stay positive, wash your hands and eventually we will get through this.”

Benjamin Ferree, Assistant Sports Editor

“A situation like this certainly isn’t ideal for anyone involved. However, I think the most important thing is to not take this time to yourself for granted. A lot of Penn State students I know wish they could be back in State College right now, and understandably so. But I do think that the time in quarantine can be used to press the ‘reset button’ in one way or another. Sleep more, stay active and catch up on that TV show you’ve been meaning to watch. Take advantage of the time we have, even if part of that is just having nothing planned for a day or two every week.”

Caleb Wilfinger, Basketball Editor

“You probably didn't even realize what you had until it was gone, so remind yourself what makes you happy during this strange time. Take time for yourself as you can learn new things. Try something new or do something you missed doing. Whenever you feel anxious because of the pandemic, remember to breathe, talk to a friend, take a walk, etc. Know that at the end of the day everything is going to be alright.”

Jessica Cook, Multimedia Editor

“I believe it's important to keep things in perspective and remember why we must take classes from home, and that is to support those who are facing problems far greater than online school work. Take advantage of the extra free time that you now have to explore your creative side and find something that you are passionate about — whether that is writing, music, cooking or even making TikToks, you know if you're into that. Going forward, make sure that you are making safe, informed and smart choices so that we all can see everyday life start to return back to normal.”

Ben McClary, Multimedia Editor

“This isn’t the end of anything. It's easy to feel like it is, but your college friends will still be your friends, and you’ll see them again. Remain safe and positive. It’s going to take a united effort to get through this, and it may take a while, but your cooperation is valued.”

James Leavy, Photo Editor

“As someone who was unable to go outside for the last few weeks being in New York, and now has to quarantine again after traveling from Japan from the U.S., I would be lying if I said my focus and attention on classes hasn’t slipped a lot. Because of all the travel and things I had to deal with during this insanity, I have been having a hard time keeping up with assignments. And now, it’s even harder with the time difference. Some days I have to stay up past 5 a.m. being in class. 11:59 pm deadlines for assignments now become 12:59 pm deadlines.

To be completely honest, I don't have a lot of words of encouragement except to just deal with what is in front of you. It is what it is, and you don't have control over the situation. This is especially true to students who had to drive for hours or take multiple flights just to get back home. I hate to have a defeatist attitude especially during a time when everyone should be together as one, but when you're required to quarantine and are stuck all day doing nothing but Zoom, it's hard to keep a positive outlook on things. However, all of this is totally out of our control. Don't worry about the past or the future, but focus on what you can do now.”

Ken Minamoto, Assistant Photo Editor