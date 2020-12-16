The coronavirus pandemic completely altered the course of the fall 2020 semester, as finals are completely online this year with many students spending extended periods of time at their desks.

For the class of 2024, virtual learning has been coined the “new normal” with limited on-campus experiences before Thanksgiving break.

However, as a freshman myself studying public relations, getting accustomed to studying for online finals can be stressful and overwhelming.

Here are five strategies I’ve used that can be implemented now to maintain motivation throughout this week and crush those exams.

Start studying early

To avoid studying in an all-nighter panic, spreading your workload out in small increments can be effective. Study schedules can help to space out material over a given number of days or even weeks.

Doing work for a specific class in the time frame of the designated class is a possible option to make a study schedule. For example, if you had economics at 9:05 a.m. during the semester, you designate 50 minutes studying for your economics final.

Physically writing out a schedule can also hold students accountable.

Utilize online study resources

Classes shifting online also means there are many resources for college students to utilize to complement their finals grind.

Classes that emphasize vocabulary and term knowledge will find Quizlet to be effective. Quizlet allows users to make virtual flashcards with terms and definitions, and there are various ways that a student can learn the terms depending on their preferences.

Visual learners may pick the “Match” or “Gravity” games while other options are available such as “Spell” and “Learn.”

Quizlet also released a Quizlet Plus upgrade, which gives users an ad free experience and the ability to customize flashcards for a more personal experience with a cost of $3.99 per month.

For all the writers out there, Grammarly is another online platform that checks over papers for grammar and sentence structure abnormalities in real time. It is a free extension that works for Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Word and other platforms. Grammarly has a Premium version that offers additional suggestions such as tone adjustments.

Take plenty of breaks

While finals swallow all of your free time, breaks might seem like an unnecessary loss of productivity. However, the benefits of breaks are supported by various scientific research studies. Naps can be a component of breaks that is flexible and does not take a relatively large amount of time away from hitting the books.

The type of outcome you plan for when napping derives from its duration. According to Science Direct, “10 minute and 60 minute naps benefit short-term retention of paired-associates over wake.”

60 minute naps are especially important for cognitive function and memory retention, but can leave the body feeling groggy upon awakening. Drinking coffee before a short nap supposedly boosts energy, according to Healthline.com.

In addition, other types of mental breaks such as a snack or watching TV can help clear the mind of unnecessary clutter.

Organize your notes

Weeks of notes written during class lectures and homework can be overwhelming to sift through during an exam if it’s open notes. Taking the time to organize your notes by topic, class date or color coding are all viable choices to help make notes less intimidating come finals day.

For classes that use course packs, organizing notes still applies. If a course pack is in a binder, labeling dividers between each lesson or unit and using Post-It notes can help you find information quickly when you need it most.

Study virtually with classmates

Collaborative studying for final exams may be done at home with platforms like Zoom or FaceTime to give you that experience with your classmates.

A study conducted by Washington University in St. Louis found that, “when students work together in collaborative teams in classrooms, they learn material better than when they sit alone at their desks.” Even though the classrooms aren’t physical, group studying dynamics have been shown to be optimal for maximizing study time.

RELATED

Do Penn State students prefer exams or projects during finals week? Fall semester is officially coming to an end, and most Penn State students are taking finals.