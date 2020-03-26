As I packed my belongings to head back home for spring break, the last thing on my mind was that it’d be my final time on campus for the foreseeable future.

The coronavirus had taken the world by storm, but hadn’t hit our community just yet.

When Ohio State was the first Big Ten school to suspend its online classes, I knew it was only a matter of time before we were next.

Senior year went from “see you in a week” to “maybe I’ll see you again?”

Those last few months from now until graduation are supposed to be filled with memories that will last a lifetime.

Whether it be an early morning walk on campus, that one favorite hangout spot, or even waiting in those ridiculously long lines in the HUB for an overpriced coffee, I miss all of it (yes, that includes you Shortlidge Road).

I miss getting up and walking to my 8 a.m. class (I know, call me crazy) and taking in the scenery. The struggle was real, but I’d take it all back in a heartbeat over flipping my laptop open for class.

All of that was taken away from me, and the rest of the graduating class. None of us asked to be in this predicament but as the phrase goes, “It is what it is.”

I wasn’t fortunate enough to spend all four years of my undergraduate studies in Happy Valley (adios Wilkes University). I’ve only been here since fall 2018, but it’s been the best time of my life.

Although there’s been some heartbreaks in between, there’s not a single place I’d rather be right now.

As I’m from a small town, Penn State allowed me to come out of my shell and help me grow into the person that I am today.

In regards to The Daily Collegian, you’ve done the same for me. The amount of friends and memories that I’ve made will last forever. I miss being in the office and joking around with staff.

Between the countless amount of stories and the typical shenanigans, it’s made me ever more grateful for the opportunities.

I understand that my situation could be a lot worse and I’m fortunate to have a safe place to reside at, but between online classes and graduation being postponed, nothing feels the same.

I didn’t sign up for taking online classes or being stuck home with my family — and neither did anyone else.

But for a majority of students, they’ll be back in the fall and be able to see their friends, face-to-face after this extended break.

Commencement (if it ever happens) is obviously the next time for me, but not all my friends graduate this year.

I never got to thank and say goodbye to those friends that live across the country. It just has me thinking to myself, “Why now?”

So, as I lie in my bed at an ungodly hour, I’ve realized this is all going to be one hell of a story to explain to my grandkids.

Reality still hasn’t quite sunk in yet, as it still seems like we’re living out of a movie script.

But deep down inside, it really hurts knowing that this is how it ends.

Therefore, thank you Penn State. My time as a student on campus might be over but I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunities that you’ve provided for me.

I came into Penn State as a shy, reserved student not knowing anyone, but I’m leaving with hundreds of friends and memories that’ll stick with me forever.