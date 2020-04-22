I’ve been trying to figure out how to start this column for three years.

(A disclaimer: if you like me enough to read this, you likely know that this is going to be at least 1500 words, so thanks for making it to the second sentence.) Please excuse any incoherence; my parents are rationing my caffeine intake because I “drink all the Diet Cokes and then stay up ‘til 2 a.m.,” which is not entirely wrong.

Personally, I adapt to change —any change—with the enthusiasm somewhere between a sloth and an elephant shark, which is apparently the slowest-changing creature that’s still categorically “alive.” I am still debating the need for e-readers versus print books, and the Kindle came out in 2007. I will not reach as far as to say change is “good,” but it can be… for the better.

There’s been a lot of change lately, which, as you can imagine, I love. Suffice to say, I’m not writing this in the basement of the James Building, while I smack the malfunctioning computer and yell “DON’T GIVE UP YET” as half the staff steals my French fries.

But I joined the Collegian in part because of some really great senior columns, particularly that of Sara Cudemo, whom I’ve never met in person, but whose column — about reaching for the things you want — was very inspiring.

This week I was thinking about things I would have wanted to know my freshman year.

Here are some of them.

Bring at least three more fans to LEAP move-in than you think you’ll need. No, really. Three per each roommate should make the dorm… bearable. If you must take a mandatory math class, well, my condolences. To make this as painless as possible, go with MATH 36, taught by Andrew Baxter — who is literally the only math professor I’ve ever met who can speak “journalism major math.”

Networking events are not, allegedly, just for eating fried mozzarella balls. Take business cards. (That being said, networking events have really great fried mozzarella balls.) Work hard. But also, there’s no need to burst into tears at a B+. College isn’t just about the grades. Office hours aren’t a sign of weakness, and they really do improve your grade. (And get your professor to stop calling you the wrong name.)

If they wanted to text you, they would text you. Not at 1 a.m. Not after three days. Not just to ask for a favor. Don’t let people treat you like sh*t.

Be nice to people. Sometimes, the person you hold the door for could be your internship interviewer, and the guy behind you in class asking for a pencil could show up again next semester.

As finals week is coming up, might I humbly suggest you learn from my mistakes and sleep more than eight hours in three days. Do as I say, not as I did.

Whoever carries ibuprofen in their backpack is going to automatically be very, very popular.

You’re never going to have as much energy as you do right now, as a freshman. It will literally be the only time you can go to bed at 1 a.m. and wake up at 6 a.m. Enjoy it while it lasts. That being said: Freshman 15 is a thing. Don’t worry; eventually your appetite will go back to normal.

Ask for what you want. Whether “what you want” is a job, or an internship, or the Starbucks Strawberry Acai Refresher with Lemonade added. (Thank me later.)

Pickle’s offers cheese-stuffed pretzel bites on their menu, which pair very well with whatever you’re drinking.

Senior year, you’re probably not going to be exactly where you predicted at the start of freshman year. Your major might be different, or your hair, or your career goals or pretty much everything. You might not win that award or get that job, and that guy from your English lecture might already have a girlfriend. But this doesn’t mean you should stop moving forward and insist on making no mistakes. Having no regrets, I’ve found, is its own type of regret.

Look, everyone says it, but you only get four years. It seems like forever until it’s all the way over. Find people you want to work hard for, not people who expect it. Find people who will insist that you return the deeply-burned grilled cheese and ask for a new one. Find people who make change less scary.

My college prides itself on its “small school feel” and ability to connect people. Sure, sometimes you might be scarfing down a bagel in your five minutes of free time and your professor sees you, but the small school is mostly a good thing. Also: do not run down the Carnegie basement stairs in snow boots, no matter how late to class you may be.

I have been watching a lot of Grey’s Anatomy, as one does in trying times, and I came across a quote that reminded me a lot of the Collegian. (I figure this will still be a prescient reference in 20 years, because the show will still be going. Also: Mark Sloan forever.)

“The people that are still with you at the end of the day, those are the ones worth keeping. And sure, sometimes close can be too close. But sometimes, that invasion of personal space? It can be exactly what you need.”

Exchange scalpels for computers, IV bags for Advil and coffee, and medical theory for debates about “lede” vs. “lead,” and this is us. Getting in each other’s ways, peering over shoulders, interjecting ourselves into other conversations, staying at the office too late (or sleeping there) and trying to brag about how many articles we wrote while covering our impending exhaustion with a healthy dose of cynicism.

I love personal space and privacy. I hate loud noises, shouting or chaos. But when I walked into the James Building in 2015 and Waiss gave me a tour, it felt like a place I could spend all four years. (Or 3.15, since we moved.)

Just like on Grey’s Anatomy, you get to know people if you spend a lot of time with each other. Parties at the Holmes House with the speakers up too loud, living off Dunkin Donuts/Subway/the miraculously appearing pizza (thanks Dave), trying to deal with each other’s panic and pitches and papercuts. There’s nowhere else I would have wanted to spend way too much time.

We put a lot of emphasis on this senior stuff — the last byline, the last meeting/brunch/class, but I think it’s important to remember that nobody graduates and vanishes into thin air. (I mean, I hope not.) The point of all this — besides the degree-earning part — is making connections. Penn State prides itself on this, and for good reason — leading me to my next order of business.

Some thank yous:

First, to Bob Martin, because without his College of Communications Internship presentation, I would probably be an English major. Bob, Julie Miller and Stephanie Girouard have been some of the most helpful people I’ve met in all four years — though I am slightly worried that they have forgone sleeping altogether in favor of helping us find jobs.

Next, to my parents (who will disown me if I don’t list them before the Collegian in this), for first introducing me to Penn State and Penn State Football. Sorry about the holes in the garage door from archery practice in eighth grade. But really, if you don’t give me some internet bandwidth, I’m moving out as soon as possible.

Trudi, thank you for accepting me onto the Collegian staff even after I wrote three drafts of the same mock article. Features Spring 2017: Thank you for taking me seriously even as the only freshman on staff. Brittany Horn, Jim Rodenbush, Casey McDermott & Lauren Blum: thank you for helping the next groups of Collegian staffers. Even though you didn’t have to answer our emails, take our phone calls or buy us bagels and a Christmas tree, it means a lot that you did.

Robin Bierly, thank you for sorting out my life in 30 minutes or less. You are seriously an advising superhero.

Jon Olson and Karen Moroski, thank you for helping me become a writing tutor and always being kind and calm!

Haleigh Washington and Russ Rose, thank you for dealing with me even when I was too nervous to ask good questions. (Also, I’m available to talk book recommendations any time.)

Dr. Marie Hardin, thank you for being the best college dean anyone could hope for — and for letting me come back to COMM 197 again, this time as a mentor.

My fellow COMM 197 guys, we’re all officially graduated now! (Almost.) Let’s celebrate the next time everyone is in town.

Collegian Summer 2016, you guys were the first real “college friends” I made, and my college experience literally would not have been the same without you. I’m so glad we got to hang out together, complain about the ridiculous hundred degree weather and try to remember how many words are in a column inch.

Varshini, thank you for all the dinners at West and occasionally dragging me away from my computer when I couldn’t write another sentence.

Abby and Kelsey, We survived Italian! Once this is all over, let’s go to Redifer one last time and order many, many, French fries.

To Jill, Aubree, Gabby, Alison, Leif, Hannah and Kasey, thank you for helping me figure out everything from ledes to internship cover letters to job applications.

Anita, thank you for the book recommendations and the internship spreadsheets. Allie & Alex, thank you for saying everything would be fine, making sure my sentences are mostly coherent and helping me blow up those freaking impossible red balloons at the Handmaid’s Tale event. Looking back, I’m really impressed none of us burst a lung.

Steph, thank you for teaching me all the volleyball terms, letting me sleep on your couch, teaching me “not to put your whole notebook in the article,” and helping me pick up the trash at 1 a.m. after the raccoon got it.

Russ Eshelman, Emily Reddy and Steve Sampsell, thank you all for being amazing teachers, mentors and dealing with my midnight emails.

Her Campus/AWSM, thank you for accepting me into your clubs even after I walked in, immediately fell and tore the secretary’s computer charger from the wall. (I wish I was kidding, but we all know I’m not.)

Maddie, Erin, Aabha, Antonella, Waiss, Lindsey and Dave, you guys are all great editors and very nice people — thank you for both.

Arts & Lifestyle Staff Fall 2018, thank you all for mostly attending my very over-caffeinated meetings and creating some great content. I can’t wait to see what you all do, whether that’s leading your own staff or creating the next new engineering thingamajig.

Maddie and John, thank you for pushing me out of my comfort zone, though you are never, ever getting me onto that roller coaster at Knoebels. I don’t care how many times you beg.

The Schlow and Penn State librarians, I’m so happy I got to talk with you guys, and I wish every week was National Libraries Week! Thank you for offering book recommendations, dealing with my ridiculous deadlines and in general being awesome, wonderful people who prove why libraries are the best.

To my sources, thank you for taking the time to talk with me — it’s been a pleasure.

Jessica McAllister, Sarah Rafaez and Sam Chavanic, thank you for taking a chance by letting me write for your publications, making me a stronger writer and, in many cases, editing down my extremely excessive word counts into something readable.

As you can see, college is what you make it. Everything changes, yes, but people are always there.