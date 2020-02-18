As the 2020 Presidential Election looms, one may wonder what happens to the money donated to candidates who dropped out of the race.

Well, it turns out there are several things drop outs can and can't do.

According to the Federal Election Commission or the FEC, there are several acceptable means of spending the leftover money. Candidates can use the donations for moving expenses, to pay campaign staff, purchase "nominal" gifts of value to non-family members, donate to charity, give it to a local party committee or transfer the funds to a future campaign or fellow state/local candidate.

However, one thing you cannot do with leftover funds is purchase plane tickets your family rabbits, Eggburt and Cadbury.

But that is just one misuse of funds committed by Duncan Hunter, a congressman from California. Hunter also stole money from his own campaign to pay for fast food, movie tickets, sneakers, video games, Lego sets, Playdoh and dog food.

Oh, and he and his wife used campaign finances to say in luxury hotels and take overseas vacations. It is also worthy to note the Hunter family was deeply in debt while all this was taking place.

Hunter’s spending was, of course, illegal and ultimately caused his resignation this January.

Ann Ravel, a former chair of the FEC, noted that though candidates can return money to donors after ending a campaign, they often put the funds toward something else.

"Sometimes, they do [give it back]. I wouldn't say it’s the usual thing to do," Ravel said in an interview with Yahoo News. "But I have seen it."

An investigation in 2019 by the Tampa Bay Times discovered candidates sometimes keep collecting money flowing from their campaigns even after they've stopped running for office. Nearly 50 campaigns were found to be paying for goods and services despite a candidate not running.

Ravel stated that candidates don’t often turn over the money to charity, either, despite the ability to. Ravel said she knows of "many cases" of candidates using campaign funds for personal use, attempting to make the purchases appear as campaign activities.

That is ridiculous. How can a campaign not be forced to show more detailed documentation for each and every purchase they've made while under the guise of election, in order to prove their funds were spent properly? The FEC is clearly not strict enough on enforcing various policies.

Just a few months ago, Senator Kamala Harris dropped out of the presidential race. But not before spending over $74 million. She spent $26 million in the month of September 2019 alone.

In addition, Harris' campaign had $10.5 million cash on hand in September that can be transferred back to her Senate account or used for various political efforts — this is where I feel the laws need to be more strict.

As Ravel stated, despite existing FEC regulations, candidates still seem to be able to purchase goods and claim them as needs for their campaigns. If a former chair of the FEC observed illegalities while in her position, then it is clear the FEC needs to be more attentive when reading campaign receipts.