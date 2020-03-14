Let me paint you a picture. There’s this building — let’s call it a house. In this house, I took my first steps, said my first word and made countless memories.

Fast forward to my 18th year. I left this house, and now every couple months I come back to visit. With that, a strange phenomenon began to occur — I started to feel like a guest rather than part of the family.

Sure, it doesn't help that my parents got rid of my bed and replaced it with a pull-out couch, but that’s a whole other can of worms composed of a lack of sentiment and Irish, cutthroat nature that we certainly can’t open right now.

Please, do not think my parents are bad people — it was honestly a good decision on their part as I tend to sleep on the couch most of the time anyway (don't ask me why). Perhaps I am just getting a head start for when I graduate and am unemployed, and have to crash on my parents’ couch as I lick the Cheeto dust off of my fingers.

Okay, enough with my own existential crisis — that is not what this article is about, but wouldn’t that be fun?

Something I have noticed is I have become more comfortable with using the showers in my dorm than the one in my own house. Even though the cleaning crew will likely never pick up the band-aid that has been in there since September, I find solace in the presumably disease-filled adhesive — in this ever-changing, scary world, I know it will always be there for me.

On top of that, I now find it extremely challenging to use the bathroom at home. It's just not the same without hearing the gentle agony and bellowing roar of the person in the stall next to me who has just eaten Taco Bell that he had delivered to honor the now-closed downtown Taco Bell he never even went to in the first place — oh, the lengths Generation Z will go to to feel included.

It’s not all about the bathroom, though.

Many times I have scoffed at New York City tourists as they always seem to get in my way. Maybe it’s my fault though, because their Instagram pictures so “cleverly” captioned “Taking a bite out of the Big Apple,” are surely more important than me catching my bus. How foolish of me.

Little did I know that the tables would turn. Whenever I return home, I frequently stop to admire the sights and sounds of Staten Island and all its “beauty.”

For those of you not familiar with Staten Island, it’s almost like Brooklyn and the state of New Jersey had an unwanted lovechild, and New York City got stuck with it full custody.

As I would presume is the case for many students, my hometown changes every so often, which catches me off guard. If you are like me, you take pride in where you are from, and you are a self-proclaimed expert on the area. So, when one of your favorite eateries closes without you knowing, it hits you hard. You may even sit in your car avoiding reality like a father returning from a long day of work not ready to go deal with the stress that comes with having three young children — too real? Okay, we’ll move on.

Being at school for months at a time also makes it easy to become disconnected from my family. In the time between winter and spring breaks, both of my siblings have obtained significant others. Meanwhile, the entire female gender is playing “hard-to-get” with me.

It’s weird to come home and have these new people thrust into your life without going through what I refer to as the family version of the “getting-to-know-you” stage. Instead, it feels like I’m the one who is new to the family.

All in all, I feel like an absolute stranger in my house. While my time home over the summer may abolish some of this feeling, my guess is that this is a new reality that I, and possibly many other college students, have to deal with.

There is something that makes me feel like I am a part of the family no matter what — my dog, Parker. If that isn’t the most heartwarming thing you’ve read today, then you are a probably a cat person and I do not respect you.