Four years ago, I attended my first Penn State football game with my family.

It was exhilarating, but it couldn't compare to what I was supposed to experience my freshman year.

My oldest brother — a graduate of Penn State in 2019 — got lucky before the pandemic hit and explained to me that the student section was "electric.”

After hearing the excitement in his tone of voice, all I could think about was how I wish I could see that for myself.

Prior to that day, I watched Penn State games on my television, and I did not know what a thrilling experience I would eventually have to miss out on.

After watching the game that took place on Sept. 17 — where Penn State beat Temple 34-27 — I had the honor of meeting Saquon Barkley. Ever since that moment, I knew I wanted to be a Nittany Lion in that student section.

Sitting in that crowded stadium around thousands of people sparked interest for my future career, and my dream of becoming a field reporter for football games became very visible.

Four years later and the feeling hasn’t gone away — just the opportunity.

Since 2016, I have been looking forward to feeling squished on the bleachers among thousands of fans during a close whiteout matchup — an opportunity that students only get to participate in for possibly four years.

However, now the closest I can come to this experience is purchasing a cardboard cutout that gets placed in Beaver Stadium to show my support.

Both of my parents and three older siblings attended Penn State, and as the youngest member of my family, I have developed a love and passion for not only sports, but the sports that take place here at Penn State.

I have attended a few blue and white matchups before my time as a freshman, but this year was different.

I will not have the same experience as my older siblings, no freshman will.

Students, athletes, parents and coaches have all been affected by this decision. However, most freshmen don’t even have a memory or moment inside Beaver Stadium to hold onto and reminisce over until the stands are packed again.

It was unfortunate to hear the news about no fans, and I know this was a difficult decision, but it was one that had to be made.

Having no fans in the stadium is the safest option until a vaccine or cure for the coronavirus is developed.

I am a huge football fan, and it will be unfortunate to see the stands empty this year, but I’m almost positive small gatherings to watch the games on television will substitute just fine for the meantime, even though it’s not the experience we were expecting.

I am hopeful, however, that next year things will be back to normal, and all students will have the opportunity to go inside the stadium, giving freshmen the chance to show off their supportive gear and enjoy their first ever chicken basket.