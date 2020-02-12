Black History Month is underway, and it’s important to reflect on the past and present progress being made to advance racial diversity. In some ways, we’ve made stunning progress, but in some mediums there is still plenty of work that needs to be done.

Award shows are considered a huge honor and a major event in all areas of entertainment. Actors and actresses, musicians and behind the scenes artists gather together every year to celebrate the work of themselves and others at award shows.

Some award shows are considered more prestigious than others. Shows like MTV’s Video Music Awards and the American Music Awards are a bit more free and fun. These shows put the responsibility of voting on the fans, allowing fans to go online and vote for their favorite artists.

This method of voting invites the viewers to become a part of these major events. However, this voting method can be problematic at times. For example, when an artist who has a very strong legion of fans like K-Pop band BTS or Justin Bieber’s “Beliebers,” it’s easy for them to sweep many awards.

While fan voting can be wildly flawed at times. The most flawed method of voting is The Grammys method of voting. At shows like the Grammys, a committee responsible for nominating and selecting the winners in the categories.

This method consists of members of the executive board — older white male individuals who may or may not be familiar with the genre of music they are voting on.

According to Vox.com, “Voting members are asked to vote in only nine genre categories and the four main categories (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist) when choosing nominees. They are then asked to vote for winners in up to 20 genre categories and the four major categories, so that their expertise is best used.”

This process is problematic because it renders some categories, less voted on than others. This process also leads to some voters who aren’t knowledgeable on certain genres of music, to still be able to vote on the genre anyway.

This reason is often why viewers see the most commercially successful album or song winning in the major award categories. This is easily seen in Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” 2019 “Best Rap Album” win over Travis Scott’s “Astroworld”, Mac Miller’s “Swimming” and Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap”.

In the Grammy’s flawed voting process, black artists have been especially snubbed. For example, Beyoncé’s revolutionary 2016 album “Lemonade” lost to Adele’s amazing yet predictable album “25” in 2017.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar also famously lost to an overall goofy white rapper, Macklemore, in 2014 for Best Rap Album mainly because Macklemore had more commercial hits on his album.

Legendary and well respected Hip-Hop artist, Sean “Diddy” Combs, recently called out the Grammy committee for its lack of diversity. During a pre-Grammy event, Diddy publically denounced the committee for not awarding black artists in the major four categories at the award show.

“Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be.” Diddy notably said in his speech.

Should the Grammys, which often lacks diversity within its winners, receive support from viewers?

This is important for society to reflect on especially during Black History Month. Various Black artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and many other black artists don’t attend or acknowledge the Grammy’s anymore.

It is undeniable the Grammys do need some push to change their flawed voting system and voting committee to promote a greater level of diversity in its winner circle.