Last month, I was in Brooklyn covering the NIT Season Tip-Off Tournament that the men’s basketball team was participating in and I watched an interesting interaction unfold as I was leaving the arena.

On my way into the restroom, I passed an older, gray-haired gentleman wearing a Penn State pullover. Behind me was a Syracuse fan who appeared to be in his 30s and as he entered the restroom, he nearly bumped into the older Penn State fan. Instead of exchanging the common, “Oops, excuse me,” what I heard caught my attention and forced me to stop in my tracks.

“Woah, watch it Sandusky,” the seemingly semi-intoxicated Syracuse fan said to the Penn State fan.

I thought about this for a good portion of the two-hour drive back to my parents’ house that night.

As we rapidly approach the year 2020, and put behind us the most tumultuous decade Penn State has ever seen, I’ve come to this conclusion: As much as things may have normalized on campus in the eight years since the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case first broke, the perception of Penn State will never be the same.

Yes, what I witnessed in Brooklyn was just one guy, but let’s not be naive and pretend that this thinking doesn’t exist in others –– just check any Pitt, Ohio State or Michigan fan message boards when their teams are playing Penn State.

Some no longer think of Penn State without thinking of Sandusky, and in turn, Joe Paterno, because of the events of the last decade.

And maybe we shouldn’t expect a scandal of that magnitude to ever really go away. It may no longer be an everyday topic of discussion among current students, faculty and members of the community at-large, it’s still fresh on the minds of many who really only know Penn State for its football team and the legacy Paterno left behind.

There are already current Penn State students who grew up not knowing what Penn State was like before the scandal. Through major activities in student life, they’ve only experienced Penn State as James Franklin’s football team, THON, etc. And that’s probably for the best –– because no one wants to move on more than Penn Staters who attended the university during this decade.

I grew up in a Penn State family, the son of a Penn State alumnus, and had to process everything that went on while I was in middle school. What I thought I knew about Penn State was a lie and I’ve spent the rest of the decade learning what the university is really about during my four years on campus.

But there’s another side of that coin.

There will forever be people outside of the Penn State community who grew up viewing the Sandusky scandal from afar –– the result is a large portion of the population who knows Penn State as only that.

And that's certainly the most unfortunate lasting legacy of Penn State from the 2010s.

The Sandusky jokes, the Paterno jokes, they’re not going away anytime soon.

People often view the start of a new year as an opportunity for a second chance or to start anew. But there are no second chances for Penn State. Nothing, not even a new decade, will wipe away will wipe away what has unfolded since November 2011, ultimately changing things forever.