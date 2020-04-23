There’s a clothing store in the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons that rotates items daily. Mine randomly generated a surgical mask and a graduation cap next to each other one day.

It was oddly fitting and appealed to my dark humor as a senior who won’t have a real graduation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After snapping an in-game graduation photo, I wondered how video games play into the pandemic.

Video games have always carried a sense of community with them. Now, they are the perfect way to socialize virtually during social distancing precautions.

The gaming community has expanded and become closer as new and old gamers flock to their TVs and consoles to ease their insurmountable boredom and to have some sort of social interaction.

Finished binge-watching Tiger King and don’t want to be bored for months of quarantine? Play some video games. Heck, I even found that I was a little disappointed when I closed one of my textbooks for the last time because, even though it was schoolwork, it was still something to fill time.

Unfortunately, my internet doesn’t permit me to play online often. Otherwise, I’d be building up the Minecraft server my friends play together on daily. But I am able to take part in the increasingly active comments on YouTube videos and Twitch streams, as well as compare my progress in single-player games to other gamers.

Games have also provided a platform for major events that would typically involve congregating. One couple postponed their 150-person wedding and held it on a beach in Animal Crossing: New Horizons instead.

Another person created a light show in Apex Legends for his friend whose graduation from a fire department’s medical academy was postponed.

Even sports can be replicated in games to a point. A game between two National Hockey League teams was played online after their season was suspended, and Spanish soccer players competed in a virtual FIFA tournament for charity.

Several gaming companies started a campaign called #PlayApartTogether to strengthen communities and endorse the World Health Organization’s guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Understandably, my graduation from Penn State will be virtual.

Still, it is a little disappointing to know I will graduate with 14,000 other people during a livestream and will only be recognized with a PowerPoint slide showing my name and major.

Honestly, I would take a video game graduation over a PowerPoint slide any day.

Penn State students, like many students nationwide, left campus for spring break thinking they’d see their friends again in just over a week. When we were advised to not return, most of us (seniors especially) realized we would not get to say our proper goodbyes.

No meeting up to get late-night Canyon pizza, no in-person classes, no parties or bar trips to celebrate the end of the semester and no walking across a stage during graduation.

Although gaming cannot entirely simulate these experiences, it at least offers solace and a space to interact.

After all, avatars do not have to stand six feet apart.