Author’s note: Trigger warning, specifically for mention of self harm and suicide.

I began cutting when I was 15.

I’d spend the next two years in therapy trying to figure out why. To be honest, I’m still not sure I could answer that question.

Depression hit me like a truck, out of nowhere. I remember first realizing it on a trip with my mom to Italy — what should’ve been one of the best weeks of my life, the only time I’ve ever been out of the country, I spent crying to myself and silently hating myself for not enjoying it more.

I was moody. I was flat. I was gray. And when I wasn’t feeling “nothing,” I was sad. Utterly, hopelessly sad.

I didn’t expect mental illness to become my new normal, but here we are, five years later.

When it all first started, I self harmed in secret. Used a tiny screwdriver to remove razor blades from hand-held pencil sharpeners. Once snapped the glass of a picture frame with my hands, hoping for a shard sharper than metal, but I always resorted back to the blade. It feels ironic now, that an arts and crafts tool so geared toward grade school-aged children became my weapon of choice. I always felt older than I was.

I’ve written about my depression before, and I’ve started to write more about my past self-harm habits in creative writing classes. But when I think about those vulnerable moments of sharing, I realize I never shared the reality of the situation.

I might have said, “I have depression and I used to cut myself,” but I never talked about how blood formed in beads on my hip with the first cut.

I never talked about the disappointment I felt seeing these beads of blood, how I was never satisfied that I was competent until it ran down my legs in streams enough to scare me just a little bit. I never talked about how the first cut hurt, but if you kept going in all different directions, eventually it numbed. I never talked about how my therapist told me not to cut my thighs because there were important veins there, and how I went home and cut my thighs. I never talked about the after, about stuffing my waistband with toilet paper in an attempt to soak up the blood. Never talked about the feeling of raw skin against skinny jeans while sitting on the school bus, still too young to drive. Never talked about the guilt that consumed me when I realized I hadn’t cut for a day or two.

But I think these uncomfortable descriptions are so, so important when you consider that 17-35% of college students engage in acts of self harm. If we are afraid to talk candidly about mental illnesses and self harm, how can we really convince others they aren’t alone? How else can we really have an idea of what suicide prevention then looks like?

I lived my life hoping for an accident.

Every time I cut, I hoped it would go just a little too far. Crossing the street, I never looked both ways, hoping a car would hit me. When I got my driver’s license, I occasionally closed my eyes on windy turns, hoping that my instincts would fail and I’d crash into a ravine, dead.

I think it’s easy to have expectations of what depression and suicide warning signs are. We’ve all seen the lists of signs. Withdrawal, sadness, sudden change in appearance, giving away personal belongings. What I really wish someone would have seen in me, though, was the flatness.

More than anything else, I felt empty. Nothing could make me laugh, and if I had to force it, I had to immediately choke back tears from how fake it was. I remember hearing people describe me as the funniest person they knew, so smart, always busy with extracurriculars. But I promise you I didn’t feel any of it. I felt like a shell of a person.

Cutting let me feel something. Anything.

***

Writing this, on National Suicide Prevention Day, I’m at least three years clean from self harm. I kind of stopped counting, but I don’t care much to find a more precise answer.

Writing this, I wish I could say I’ve overcome every struggle I had as a 15-year-old. But the reality is that I’m very much still depressed and anxious. The difference, however, being that I have spent five years getting to know myself, learning about my own mind, growing a toolbox that allows me to better adapt and tackle everyday struggles.

I remember when I first asked my high school counselor for help, I told him I didn’t care to get better.

“If that was true,” he said, “you wouldn’t be sitting here. There is some part of you, no matter how small, that wants to get better. Otherwise, you wouldn’t have asked for help.”

I hated to admit it, but that’s pretty sound logic.

I am still learning self love. I am still learning that mindfulness is a practice. I’m still learning not to take things personally. I’m still learning to let myself be happy. I’m still learning that I deserve to be happy.

By no means am I a perfect person — but I am undeniably a much happier one. And when I’m not a happier person, I’m still so insanely grateful that I decided to keep breathing. I have learned to feel my feelings, to be thankful for the moments of sadness that remind me I’m still alive.

I guess I’m writing this because I understand how hopeless life can feel.

I know the feeling that nobody would possibly miss you, and if they did, they’d get over it and move on. I know the feeling of being so tired, so exhausted of living that death is a warm, fuzzy idea in comparison.

I think about other 15-year-olds, or 20-year-olds, or 40-year-olds who might feel this way today.

And I want to tell you — no, I want to promise you — that you are strong enough to keep going. You’re not alone — the world is full of people who feel just like you. But this doesn’t make you any less important; rather, it highlights the human experience. You are an important, vital part of the community you’re in. You might not think it, but it’s the truth. You are seen, you are loved.

***

Five years ago, I chose to live.

Today, I hope you do, too.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, reach out to the Penn State Crisis Line at 877-229-6400, or to the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.