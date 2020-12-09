In the last week of classes in the fall semester, it is important to remember that 2020 was unlike anything we have experienced thus far and that everyone has their own version of doing their best.

This semester threw curveballs into every aspect of a typical collegiate experience, from online courses and borough ordinances to statewide restrictions and quarantine.

I think it is perfectly acceptable to be proud of ourselves for rising to the challenge of this semester and succeeding despite it.

For me, using Zoom for class discussions and Canvas for literally everything else, I struggled with motivation, blue-light induced headaches, late hours spent at the computer and being unable to connect with classmates at odd hours.

But these minor inconveniences are nothing when I remember that I am working toward my degree on schedule.

Penn State worked hard to ensure we were able to take classes and be on campus despite a worldwide pandemic, and with accessible testing, I felt safe and taken care of in State College.

Being that we will likely experience the same type of semester this upcoming spring, with one semester already under our belts, it will likely be easier to adapt to these changes.

Next semester, it will be important to remember why we are in college in the first place and the goals we wish to accomplish while we are here.

As a senior, I have tried this past semester to take every opportunity, no matter how small, to continue to build my resume, make new friends and do the things I love.

We are living during a time that will be captured in history books for younger generations to learn about, and our accounts of this year will be told in story form for years to come.

Though it may suck now that we had to give up things like partying, going to in-person meetings with our organizations and gathering inside Beaver Stadium, the ways I have seen other students connect this semester have been outstanding.

I, like others I’m sure, am so thankful for technology this semester. I have had Zoom game nights with my clubs, socially-distanced scavenger hunts using our phones and Netflix Party nights with friends.

I am happy to say that this semester I was able to get closer with those I had in-person contact with, including roommates and friends, some new and some old.

Despite the late nights spent trying to get all of the work done that comes with a mostly-online course load, the relationships I formed are the real reason I was able to get through it all.

The pandemic has forced us as college students to adapt over and over again, sort through technical issues, foster communication skills in a remote setting, and test our patience and determination.

Ultimately, I think we as students need to be proud of the work we have done this semester and carry that determination to the spring, where we will likely be faced with the same dilemma.