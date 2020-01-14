I’m 21 years old, so I’m not going to sit here and rank the saddest days in baseball history — the sport has been around for over a century.

I’ve spent my life falling in love with baseball and learning its history, so it’s pretty easy for me to pick out the most crushing moments — the Black Sox scandal, Lou Gehrig’s demise, the death of Roberto Clemente, Pete Rose betting on baseball, the Mitchell Report and the steroid era and the strike of 1994.

But it can’t be understated just how important Monday’s events were.

The Houston Astros, regarded as one of the top organizations in baseball the last few years in terms of analytics and player development, were handed the biggest punishment for a team in the history of the sport.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred laid out the league’s findings in reference to the accusations of cheating against the Astros in the 2017 postseason, when Houston won the World Series, and throughout the 2018 season.

No, the MLB did not strip the Astros of their title — they handed out a worse punishment. The Houston Astros are still the 2017 World Series winners, but there might as well be an asterisk next to that. The $5 million fine, the firings of both general manager Jeff Lunhow and manager A.J. Hinch, the forfeited high draft picks, none of that is as harsh a punishment as the stain that will forever exist on that 2017 season.

There’s an easy comparison for me to make given that I am a Penn State student and witnessed the punishment the football program was given the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case.

While the fine, the four-year bowl ban and loss of scholarships were a harsh punishment, fans cared more about Joe Paterno’s 409 career wins being stripped.

Stripping the wins only strengthened the Penn State fan base and caused their anger to be directed only at the NCAA and not at the people who failed to stop a crime from happening on its campus.

I’m not naive, either. This situation is different. The Astros cheated — it’s that simple.

But while Yankees and Dodgers fans were quick to celebrate and poke fun at the Astros, this isn’t a day for mockery. It’s a black mark on the entire sport.

It was inevitable for teams to take advantage of the vast improvements in technology this century — but not in a way that deliberately creates an unfair advantage in games.

And the fact that this was found to be a player-driven, from-the-ground-up operation makes this even worse. It’s those that take the field 162 times a season that are supposed to value the sanctity of the sport — at least that’s how it should be.

After the initial shockwave of the punishments and firings wore off, I found myself disappointed and in a state of reflection about the sport I’ve come to love so dearly. And it’s hard to believe this is the end. The MLB is still investigating the 2018 champion Boston Red Sox.

I’m not sure what else is going to come from this, but it’s certainly not going to help baseball’s popularity.

I want so badly for baseball to succeed and for others to appreciate it the way I did. But today, it’s hard for even me to stand up for baseball.