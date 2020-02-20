I was in class Monday and realized that THON was coming up this weekend.

Like clockwork, last year's line dance popped up in my head, and now, for the past four days I have been singing, “Break it down BJC, bring it back to you and me,” in my head.

THON is one of the main reasons why I am so proud to be a Penn State student.

I have been involved in THON since freshman year, between committees and organizations, and it is always the best part of my semester — even through the lack of sleep and tears.

I think everyone who is a part of THON will agree with me when I say that the weekend is magical and irreplaceable. It is something that cannot be put into words. No matter how good of a writer you are, the words will never capture the magic.

When I committed to studying abroad in the spring, I knew I would be missing THON weekend. I was so upset about this that I almost did not go, but in the end, I realized that I needed to go abroad to help me grow as a person.

One of the reasons I’m upset about missing THON, besides missing the weekend itself, is the fact that I will not be able to be a part of a committee.

I love being a member of a THON committee, as I love bonding with other Penn Staters who I probably would not have met otherwise. The community aspect of THON is heavily represented within the nature of committees, and I believe this is essential to the essence of the weekend.

That is the thing about THON — it is so much more than just a weekend. It is a year-long effort in order to raise money and make the entire weekend possible.

This past fall, I was definitely sad to miss out on the THON planning. I saw my friends, acquaintances and the entire community begin to construct what I know will be another memorable weekend.

Even though I will not be at THON this year, I am so proud to see all of the hard work this past year that goes into making THON weekend. I saw friends and classmates put long hours into meetings and hard work to raise money for such an amazing cause.

I already have complete FOMO (fear of missing out) for this weekend partially because I have heard the line dance is amazing, (I heard this from my friends in committees who have already learned it and said it was awesome) and I already know that this year will be just as magical as every year.

Another Penn State student is abroad with me, and we have already been talking about how we plan to watch the live feed — especially the pep rally and final four (which are my favorite parts of the weekend).

When I was thinking about how I was going to miss THON this year, I came to a very sad realization that eventually, after I graduate, I will miss THON forever. This feeling that I currently have, the sadness of missing THON, will unfortunately probably carry with me after I graduate forever.

That thought horrifies me.

I already do not want to graduate in a year and a half because I love Penn State tremendously, and I never want to lose the magic that a weekend like THON gives to everyone involved.

In my life, that seems to be a general theme — I never want to lose the magic.

It is like when your favorite song plays while you are out dancing with friends, or you meet someone who makes your knees weak. There is a quality to all of it that is just irreplaceable.

I believe that is what THON is all about. Bringing magic and hope to children and their families. Yes, the financial component of THON is absolutely incredible and life changing, but the kind of magic, unity, and hope that THON brings to families is something that money cannot buy.

I know that in years to come, the best way for me to support THON will be to donate.

But for now, I am excited to know that I have next year to raise money and participate in the magic of THON weekend.