Editor's note: Langan Life is a regular opinion column written by Collegian staffer James Langan. In his columns, Langan peruses a variety of topics, from travel to home life to, well, the many variations of his name, as he does below.

A first name can define a person. It’s the first thing people talk about when meeting someone new. First names can be long or short, soft or strong, or they can be a curse.

Some names are so great that they are perfectly fine the way they are — like Scott or Yoda. Then there’s names like mine — James — a name with so many variations that I constantly have to be ready to answer to anything and everything.

James is a very common name, so I am not alone in this. But us James’ are blessed with a rare opportunity in which we can choose to be many different people. As you read, you will learn of the personal origins of all variations of James I have ever been referred to as.

James is born

It all starts with the name my parents gave me on September 3, 2001, which was also Labor Day. So yes, my mother was in labor with me on Labor Day — and that means absolutely nothing to the story but I like to mention that wherever I can.

My parents, lacking originality, named me after my grandfather and gave me the most common name in the family. In all fairness, I was the third child and they were expecting a girl...and not a day goes by where they don’t remind me how great of a daughter Madison would have been.

In my youth, I always hated my name because of how common it was. Everytime I met another James I would make sure people knew I was the alpha-James. As time went on, though, it became apparent that I would never be big enough or intimidating enough to call myself the “alpha” of anything.

I never knew that I could go by anything other than James, and then, I got to high school.

The Dawn of "Jim"

My freshman year of high school I told people to call me by my last name, and I enjoyed it. “Langan” is a nice last name, but people constantly mispronounce it somehow. Also, sometimes saying it makes you sound like you have something caught in your throat, so I knew going by that wouldn’t be a permanent fix.

Then in my sophomore year, my friend Joe (who was very happy to hear he would be mentioned in “Langan Life,” hi Joe) gave me the name that has stuck with me ever since — Jim.

It took a while to catch on mostly because when people think of Jim, they tend to think of an older gentleman. Once it caught on, though, it became the new normal. My mom hates it because, “it’s not the name I gave you” and blah blah blah, but I love it.

It’s ironic because Jim sounds very manly and brave, and I am neither of those. There’s a good chance you’ve seen me around campus and thought, “Where’s that child’s parents?”

I thought about introducing myself as Jim in college but decided against it. After all, James is my grandfather’s name and I wasn’t just going to throw it away forever.

“Jim” taught me to love the name “James” because it opened up this multi-name opportunity. And with that, more names were born.

Jimbo — because why not?

Jim and James may be my main brand, but people like to throw Jimbo in there when they’re feeling “wild.”

People usually use Jimbo when texting me, because for some reason they think, “Jimbo! Can you help me out,” will make me want to help them more than “James, I need a favor.”

Jimbo is fun, though. It makes me feel like a well-respected steamboat captain on the Mississippi River who tells great stories, smells like coal and has a wife named Peggy Sue. Don’t be confused, just think of it like I’m Mark Twain.

Jimbo is also nice because no one who calls you Jimbo is looking for trouble. No one can be mad and say Jimbo while keeping a straight face. It’s so much fun to say.

Say it right now, you have time. See, now wasn’t that fun?

Jamie — The unpleasant one

Have you ever wanted to make a James feel two feet tall? Call him Jamie — works every time. It’s just unpleasant to hear.

Calling a James “Jamie” is also rude to people actually named Jamie. Imagine being named Jamie, hearing someone say it and then finding out they didn’t even want to talk to you.

That’s their name, don’t take their name from them, what kind of person are you?

Jamesy — because just like vowels, there sometimes "Y"

I really do not have a problem with Jamesy. I don’t hear it enough to be bothered by it.

It’s kind of nice, actually. “Jamesy” makes me feel like a toddler again without a care in the world.

But I’m pretty sure if any boss ever called me Jamesy, I’d quit that job.

“J” — short and sweet, just like me

“J” is one I very rarely get called. Mostly, it’s just when I’m playing recreation basketball at the park and those extra couple letters are just too much for people to say in the heat of the moment.

“J, don’t shoot that!” is a common phrase in many parks in my hometown of Staten Island.

Jimmy

Don’t call me Jimmy. I will be speaking no further on the issue.