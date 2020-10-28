After Penn State’s opening drive against Indiana, sophomore Noah Cain limped into the locker room with an apparent leg injury.

Now, just three days later, Cain’s season is officially over as announced by James Franklin in his weekly press conference.

Cain’s injury comes just a week after first string running back Journey Brown was sidelined indefinitely with an undisclosed medical condition.

So, a Ja’Juan Seider running back room that was once considered one of the deepest in the nation is now down to its third, fourth and fifth stringers.

Normally, losing one of the best halfback duos in the nation would be disastrous for a program vying for a conference crown.

Franklin and his staff, however, have bolstered the depth chart on the recruiting trail in recent years and could now reap the rewards of bringing in some of the top prospects.

With all of that out of the way, what’s next for Penn State’s running game?

First, we should probably take it back to Brown’s rise to national prominence — the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

The then-redshirt sophomore rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns while only being caught in the backfield once for a 1-yard loss.

But, he wasn’t the only one who broke out on the national scene in Penn State’s first New Year’s Six bowl victory since 2017.

Cain also turned in two touchdowns of his own on 92 rushing yards, while Devyn Ford scored once on just two carries.

If there’s one lasting statistic from that game, it’s that Penn State’s fearsome foursome of running backs accounted for 361 total yards — 68% of the Nittany Lions' total offense.

Without Brown and Cain, though, James Franklin may not be able to lean on his running backs the same way he did last season.

After Cain went out with his injury in Penn State’s 34-28 loss to Indiana Saturday, Seider’s group failed to find much of a rhythm.

No running back was able to surpass the century mark in yards.

In fact, quarterback Sean Clifford led all Nittany Lions in rushing with 119 yards — 50 yards more than any running back.

Aside from Cain, three running backs received touches against the Hoosiers — Ford and two true freshmen in Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee.

Ford stepped into the feature back role when Cain went to the medical tent in Penn State’s opening drive, finishing with 69 rushing yards on 20 attempts with one touchdown run.

Lee showed a glimmer of hope on just six touches, as the Florida native led all running backs and averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

Holmes wasn’t as successful, rushing for 16 yards on five carries and only producing a long of four yards.

Unlike last year’s Cotton Bowl, the four Nittany Lion running backs accounted for just 150 total yards in Saturday's loss to the Hoosiers — 27% of the blue-and-white’s total offense.

That just isn’t going to get it done in today’s Big Ten East division.

Penn State lost to a previously unranked Indiana team without high end numbers from its backs — now imagine what those effects would be like against an Ohio State or Michigan team.

Without respectable performances from the Nittany Lions’ backfield, top teams won’t respect offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s run game and will instead shift their focus to neutralizing Clifford.

If Clifford wants to produce quality numbers in the passing game, Penn State’s running backs will need to be a threat and contribute to a multidimensional offense.

Sure, there was a quantifiable regression from last year’s finale to this year’s season opener — but it was probably for a lack of experience, not a lack of talent.

Ford, Holmes and Lee all came to Penn State as 4-star recruits according to the 247Sports composite rating, and all of them were more highly rated than Brown when he came to Happy Valley in the class of 2017.

The most experienced of the now depleted group, Ford quickly found success on the college stage against Idaho in the Nittany Lions’ 2019 season opener.

The Stafford, Virginia, native put up a career-high 107 rushing yards with one score in Penn State’s 79-7 win over the Vandals last season.

His production quickly halted as the games became more important, and the then-freshman would never crack 10-plus carries in a single game.

Ford has already achieved 38% of his touches from a season ago in just one game, but will need to become more efficient if he wants to keep his role as the drive sustainer in the Nittany Lions’ running back room.

Franklin has said all preseason he wants to see Holmes and Lee produce as true freshmen in 2020, but now that want has quickly turned into a need for a banged up position group.

Holmes came into his college career as the fifth-ranked all-purpose back in his class according to the 247Sports composite rating and 1,472 rushing yards as a high school senior in 2019.

Lee was slightly less touted, coming in as the 22nd-ranked running back according to the 247Sports composite rating after putting together a 1,000 rushing yard and 12 rushing touchdown season as a senior at American Collegiate Academy.

But now the freshman duo must leave their recruiting statistics at the door.

They, along with Ford, have a job to do.