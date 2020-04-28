I joined the Collegian photo staff as a freshman searching for a place to express my creativity and to improve my photography skills.

I am a biochemistry major, so I did not expect for this student-run outlet to completely define my Penn State experience. I cannot separate my four years at this university from my four years of working for The Daily Collegian.

I made great friends for life at the Collegian, but I can’t help but reflect on the past and realize that I did not fully fit in.

I wasn’t a huge sports fan, I had never taken a class about journalism before and my Indian name stood out in the Collegian masthead.

The Collegian does incredible, in-depth reporting every day and tries its best to tell the true stories of the student experience of Penn State. I am so proud of us for not being afraid to tackle hard topics, such as lack of inclusivity and discrimination on campus.

However, I believe that we aren’t able to fully tell the diverse stories we need to without having more diversity in our newsroom. And this means making an effort to be more inclusive in areas such as majors, sexuality, race and socioeconomic status.

A few years ago I wrote my first and only column for the paper discussing how diversity in the newsroom is incredibly important to truly understand what stories are important to tell.

I was the only person of color and the only STEM major on the board of editors for a full year, and my college experience was a lot different than everyone else’s on the board.

Even though my experience was different, the Collegian felt like a home to me — and I know that others like me can share that same experience.

I started to love Philly sports, the friends I made taught me so much about what good journalism is, and soon, everybody knew my name. I am confident that this publication can do much better in terms of diversity in the newsroom because it was so welcoming to me.

There are several people I met at the Collegian who I want to thank because they are what made this experience so valuable for me.

First off, thank you to my photo editors before me: Antonella, Camille and Linsey, for introducing me to everyone and for teaching me what good photojournalism is.

Thank you to Kelly Powers, Andy Kalmowitz and Kara Duriez for being the best execs ever and making me feel so welcome in the board of editors. I will never forget tiger baby (!!!) and our Law and Order SVU-themed bar crawl.

Thank you to photo staff, all past and present members, who I have shared the incredible experiences of covering football games with and who have made me a much better photojournalist. I am so lucky to have known such a talented and friendly group of individuals and I will really miss our photo Thanksgivings.

Thank you to Tyler King for being such an unexpected but great friend. You helped me grow my love for Philly sports more than I ever expected to love sweaty men running around. I cannot believe we watched almost an entire season of “The Circle” in one sitting.

A really special thank you goes to one of my best and first friends at the Collegian, Kara Fesolovich. Who knew we were going to be such good friends when we sat across from each other on copy desk. I am so happy that we make a point to catch up every time we’re in each others’ city, even if it’s all the way in Madrid. We really miss you at the Collegian.

And to the person that’s been through this whole insane experience with me, Caitlin. I really do not know what I would’ve done without you. We experienced the highs and lows of working at the Collegian side-by-side, and having you to be happy, sad, really frustrated and to laugh with was something really special. I couldn’t have asked for a better friend to share this experience with me.

My version of Penn State does not exist without the Collegian and the people who work there. I’ve seen how hard reporters, editors and photographers work to publish engaging content and how much their stories mean to them.

This is why I urge the Collegian to take a more serious look at the diversity of their newsroom. It will help other students like me find a home here at Penn State, while broadening the scope of what the Collegian is truly capable of.