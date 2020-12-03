With Christmas approaching and the coronavirus pandemic still prevalent, it is important to be mindful of social distancing when it comes to Christmas gift exchanges.

While gift exchanges can still be safely enjoyed, they likely can’t be held the same as in previous years.

However, there are some creative ways to enjoy holiday festivities like Secret Santa or white elephant in State College with a small group of close friends.

Sidney Friedman Park

Since there have been some warm days in the past couple of weeks, having an outdoor gift exchange would be the simplest way to get together with friends while maintaining social distancing.

The park is located at 241 S. Fraser St.

Sidney Friedman Park would also be the perfect space since it is close to campus, making it easily accessible for many people.

As a standard park, Sidney Friedman has the necessary table and chairs, so the setup is pretty much already done for you.

Old Main Lawn

For an on-campus gift exchange, Old Main would be an easy location to meet on a nice day.

Due to its accessibility to students living on or near campus, it would be a quick way to have a meet-up with friends after classes.

However, the exchange would have to be a more “picnic-style” event due to the lack of tables and chairs on the lawn.

West Dining Hall

For a more low-key function, a dining hall — particularly West due to its first floor seating — would be a reasonable choice.

Guests of the gift exchange could get food from upstairs before everybody returns downstairs and to eat their food while social distancing in the common area. Plus, there’s a lot of room to throw your gifts to each other.

An inside venue could also be more appealing with the cold weather.

The IM Building

The IM Building could be a fun location for friends to gather and have an active Christmas gift exchange using the gym’s facilities.

However, it is important to make sure that all guests register for a spot on one of the floors in the building beforehand.

But in the case that all guests have registered, a nice socially distanced workout could be preceded by a smoothie at ShakeSmart. Maybe even mix it up by hiding the gifts throughout the gym.

The Corner Room

While any restaurant in State College would do, the Corner Room has large tables that could allow for a small group.

Due to Pennsylvania restaurants following state coronavirus guidelines, it would be easy to have a small and safe gathering at one of the local restaurants to share gifts.

It would allow for guests to both eat a local meal while enjoying the spirit of giving.