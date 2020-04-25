I’ve spent the whole week reading senior columns from years past, trying to figure out how to pull together the right words to summarize my college experience in a few hundred words.

After 11th grade, my family packed up our entire lives and moved from Hyderabad, India to Boston. Then a year later, before I started at Penn State, we did it all over again during our move to Philadelphia. The weekend before freshman year began, I found myself crying in one of the bathrooms in the HUB. I was overwhelmed by a major I didn’t like and scared because college had just become something real that I could fail at.

I’m ending my four years in the middle of a pandemic, after a change of major from chemical engineering to journalism, with no idea what the future might look like, and I don’t know if I feel content. I do feel ready to say goodbye, though, and that counts for a lot more than I’d initially thought.

There’s always going to be a lot I can say about the lessons I’ve learned and the ways I’ve changed. There are some funny stories about the mistakes I’ve made and some sad ones about uphill battles. But I have two weeks left before I have to figuratively walk across the stage, and I don’t want to look back and see dark spots.

I’ve had experiences and established traditions during college that made me feel like my feet could lift off the ground at any moment. I’m going to take the next 500 words to relive them as a sincere thank you to the last four years.

On select Fridays, my friends and I would dress up to the nines — black heels, eclectic jewelry and fancy updos — just to take a walk downtown. It sounds silly but, at the end of a long week, there was something cathartic about going to eat falafel after you spent an hour getting ready.

Last fall, I had the opportunity to pursue a story that became very important to me. I had the chance to speak with the Amish community — with people who led completely different lives and beliefs. I am an Indian girl living in America who can’t stay away from her phone for more than an hour. Spending several weekends speaking with them taught me a lot about the world and working on that story made me a better journalist. Thank you, Russ Eshleman, for that experience.

Every time I came home for the weekend, my mother would cook my favorite food and my father would put on a movie for all of us to watch. After dinner, my sister and I would stay up late talking about anything and everything. It would feel like I’d never left. I don’t know if they understand how grateful I am for those nights. Talking over FaceTime just isn’t the same.

The arguably superior paninis of West Wing and Redifer, I salute you. From late night study snacks to the occasional rant sessions with Gabby, you have been my fuel and, sometimes, the only food I consumed during the day.

Late night movies in Willard: I hate admitting it because the bathrooms in there stink and sometimes you can hear creepy voices, but I’m really going to miss that building as it creaks its way through Howl’s Moving Castle. Bikini Squad, your arguable movie tastes have made my days better.

From New York to Pittsburgh to State College, I’ve had the opportunity to intern for some amazing organizations. Figuring out that journalism was what I wanted was only the first step and these opportunities, in different cities with different stories, brought that vision to life.

Two years ago, I took an English class that changed the way I used to read stories. I found my favorite story in that class and I can now quote it front and back. Thank you, “Arcadia,” for teaching me that the best possible time to be alive is when everything you thought you knew turns out to be wrong.

There’s nothing better than your crazy roommate forcing you to dance at 2 a.m. because she needs to destress. It’s me; I’m the crazy roommate. Caroline (and our honorary roommate — Harini), thank you for always dancing with me and never recording my moves.

When I used to dream about what college might be like and what I’d do there, I never pictured Penn State, and I never pictured journalism. The Daily Collegian introduced me to journalism and I will be forever grateful for that. As for Penn State — I can’t imagine having studied anywhere else. Thank you.