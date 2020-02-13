As Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s interesting to note that in the over 125-year history of the Collegian, there was at one point a section in the paper called “Love Lines.”

Students could pay for a section in the Valentine’s Day edition to write a message to their significant other. Some are simple and short, while others clearly contain inside jokes and satire.

The first edition of “Love Lines” came out in 1975 and continued until 2012.

The Feb. 12, 1982 edition of The Daily Collegian, and a specific one of these “Love Lines,” has a special place in my heart.

“Sally, I love you more today than yesterday, but not as much as I will love you tomorrow! Happy 2nd Valentine’s Day! Love, Mark,” the message reads.

I wonder if those two lovebirds knew their eventual son would wind up working for the same publication that Valentine’s Day message appeared in almost 40 years later.

Forty years ago this week, in February 1980, a 19-year-old Penn State Ogontz – now Abington – basketball player looked across the gym at an 18-year old dark-haired girl dressed in “preppy” attire.

“Can someone tell me who she is? Because that’s the girl I’m going to marry,” he said to a friend.

That basketball player was my dad, Mark Sneff, and the girl was my mom, Sally Twiford. So, it obviously worked out in the end.

After two years at Penn State Abington, they both transferred to University Park and continued to be the epitome of a Penn State love story. They got married shortly after graduating, and my mom became Sally Sneff.

They were married for 33 years and had a daughter, Emily, and a son, Michael — that’s me. I decided I wanted to follow in my parents’ — and the majority of my family’s — footsteps and attend Penn State.

My dad was so proud of everything I was doing and accomplishing at the school he influenced me to love — until everything changed.

In March 2019, my dad died suddenly at the age of 58. It’s been incredibly difficult, to say the least.

He had such an influence and impact on not only me, but everyone he ever came in contact with. He was funny, witty, smart, unflinchingly supportive and an incredible father to my sister and me. He was the kind of man I could only ever hope to be.

As soon as I decided I wanted to major in journalism, my dad wanted me to write for the Collegian, emphasizing how cool it would be for me to write for the paper he spent his school days reading regularly.

I started working at the Collegian after he died. He never got to physically see me start, which is something that is hard for me to swallow. However, it was simultaneously comforting to know that I’m where he wanted me to be.

My mom and I recently went through scrapbooks and photo albums, eventually stumbling upon a newspaper clipping pasted in the front of a book with the “Love Lines” message from my dad to my mom. We deduced that it must have been in the Collegian, and found the scan in the archives online.

She had completely forgotten about it, and my dad had never mentioned it in all the years he had prodded me to join the Collegian.

The message is incredibly indictive of the cheesy and thoughtful partner my dad was to my mom in their youth.

In the months following his passing, we went through his things, finding letters my mom received from him throughout their relationship. It has been sad, but also comforting in many ways.

My dad changed very little in his 58 years of life. Whether it was 1982 or 2019, he was always thoughtful, caring and very much cheesy — not just to my mother, but to me and my sister.

Finding things like his “Love Lines” message, the fact that I am now writing for the same publication it was posted in, and knowing that it’s what my dad would have wanted me to do is a very heartening way to remember my dad.

I miss him all the time. I miss his support for every story I’ve written. I miss my dad.

Things like a silly little Valentine’s Day message from almost 40 years ago, though, let me remember the man he was, and spark even more inspiration to become that kind of man.