Many students dream of going abroad during their time in college.

And it’s probably fair to say that not many imagine their studies being cut short because of a rapidly-spreading virus present in at least 61 countries.

Unfortunately, this is a reality for some Penn State students studying in nations now labeled by the CDC as Warning Level 3 countries, meaning the CDC recommends avoiding unessential travel to those countries.

Following the CDC’s recommendations, Penn State has added Italy, with over 1,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and 34 deaths; South Korea, with over 3,700 confirmed cases and 21 deaths; Iran, with close to 1,000 confirmed cases and 54 deaths; and China, with over 1,400 deaths to its restricted travel list, and most recently released an update about working to bring home students studying in Italy.

This raises some questions: For what losses will students be reimbursed? Will the credits they began earning abroad still count toward their degrees somehow? What will students be able to do if these credits do not end up counting toward their academic fulfillments? The answers to these questions aren't clear.

There’s still a lot of unknowns about this action — Penn State said its Global Programs Office has reached out to students in these restricted countries, instructing them to arrange travel plans home. The university also said it is working with program providers and campus administrators to “minimize the disruption to academic plans.”

Concerning the additional costs students will endure in planning their trips home, Penn State said “the Education Abroad Office will work with students on a case-by-case basis to mitigate both the academic and financial impact of this decision.”

However, there isn't an abundance of information available yet through their statements. The update indicates Penn State is dealing with each abroad student on a case-by-case basis — which, in many aspects, should definitely be the case, considering the variety of programs and students being affected. However, the non-descript nature of the plans might make it tougher to hold Penn State accountable in its promises.

It is completely understandable how these impacted students could be upset or disappointed in the abrupt end to their semesters abroad. However, Penn State is also right in working to bring these students home. Between providing a unique learning experience and ensuring student-safety, the university is smart to choose the latter.

This isn’t the first time the university has taken actions like these in the face of illness — Penn State also took special travel precautions when the Ebola virus was rampant in 2014.

Rushing students home has the potential to bring on logistical issues, and undoubtedly puts Penn State in an awkward position of revoking the semesters abroad it granted these students.

Despite these potential complications and inconveniences to students, it is the university's job to make tough calls when necessary if it means keeping students abroad safe.