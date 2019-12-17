Some students will find themselves stuck deep in the stacks, pouring over their notes until the early hours of the morning before their finals — however, turning in early and getting eight solid hours of sleep may be a better option.

If you haven’t been going to class, if you’ve been missing the homework and not studying, cramming the night before an important exam isn’t going to change anything. You can’t learn a semester worth of material in an evening, it simply is not possible.

What actually may make a difference in your score is being well rested, opposed to being frazzled from an all-nighter.

This might sound easy in theory, but in practice quality sleep can often be elusive. The key to a good night’s sleep is proper sleep hygiene.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleep hygiene is defined as “a variety of different practices and habits that are necessary to have good nighttime sleep quality and full daytime alertness.”

Sleep hygiene begins outside of the bedroom, and is intended to work throughout the day to prepare your brain for a good night’s sleep.

One of the fundamental tenets of sleep hygiene is avoiding unnecessary daytime napping. If you try to fall asleep after having napped throughout the afternoon, odds are you won’t be able to rest as soon you’d like.

Another important piece of the sleep hygiene puzzle is to limit your consumption of alcohol, caffeine and nicotine in the hours before you go to bed. All of these substances can disrupt your natural sleep cycle and keep you up for far longer than normal.

On a similar note, not eating a large meal right before bed can also improve your sleep. Essentially, the less “distracted” your body is with other processes while you sleep, the higher quality your sleep will be. So, going to bed on a full stomach could lead to more tossing and turning than without.

Additionally, many students will use their phone or laptop right before bed. While this might seem enjoyable, it is detrimental to a healthy sleep cycle.

The underlying issue in this behavior is the light from your device, which tricks your brain to “awake” mode with the cool temperature of the screen. Effectively, your brain associates cooler, bluer lights with staying awake, and warmer, redder lights with falling asleep. Thankfully, most modern personal electronics come with a nightlight mode to increase the red balance of your screen to decrease your sleep disruption.

Finally, having a consistent routine right before bed can also help set your brain in sleep mode. Keeping an easily repeatable bedtime routine allows your body to gradually wind down before bed.

Light exercise, stretching or even light reading are all great ways to help you destress after a busy day, and can be an important component in sleep hygiene.

Quality sleep is an often overlooked aspect of the preparation for an important test, and can even pay unexpected academic dividends when aided by proper sleep hygiene.