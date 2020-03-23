The amount of times I have shipped something important to the wrong home address is embarrassing. I once even shipped an item to my freshman year dorm (as a sophomore) without thinking, but this the simple struggle of living in one place temporarily.

Currently residing between two homes, I feel like a divorced child of the State of Pennsylvania. I am always leaving articles of clothing and items that I want at my childhood home near Philadelphia, or vice versa back in State College.

Now, with the notice that I will not be returning to State College for a long time because of the coronavirus, I had to make the sad trek back to retrieve my belongings. I packed to go to Florida for spring break with sundresses and aloe, so I was left at home without textbooks, sneakers or any pairs of jeans.

Living out of a suitcase from place to place is definitely unsettling, and I think it is a reason why many college students enjoy their home at Penn State. State College becomes more familiar, which makes driving on the streets of my hometown somewhat eerie and scary — how has my first home become so unfamiliar?

Of course, there is also the freedom and first taste of living alone. Something that makes living at home hard for both the parent and college kid. It can be sad for both sides when a student starts preferring another home.

My weekend back in my State College apartment was peaceful, productive and somber, knowing that I had to leave it for over a month. Most of my day-to-day living over the past two years has happened in State College, and now I have to return to “Hicksville,” PA, quarantined, with no clue what to do with myself.

I think many were excited for the possibility of having an extra week added to spring break — I know I was hoping for an extra week to relax at home. But when it actually happened and the severity of the coronavirus increased, I realized how much I would miss my temporary home.

My apartment, one of the most run-down and cheapest places at Penn State, has become my place of comfort. My routine there is perfected; I have all the food I want to myself along with my necessities and new friends.

My roommates (and roommate’s cat) have become my second family, now all spread across Pennsylvania with strange feelings of whether or not we belong in our hometowns. I was literally transformed into a cat-lover this semester. Now, I have to add a cat to my list of things I wish I could have at home.

State College is where I learned how to be myself, found the hobbies I enjoy and discovered a future I am excited for. Now, I am trying to move most of my belongings back into a 10x10 room again, and it just doesn’t feel the same.

I think these weeks certainly showed Penn State students what we have to be grateful for in Happy Valley. Despite the constant reminders from my family members and alumni, I am finally understanding that the four years of college goes by fast. Very fast.

For those who are graduating, I hope they can appreciate the time that they did get to have at Penn State despite the startling end. And for us who still has time at college ahead of us, don’t take your temporary home for granted.