Being a student at Penn State comes with a lot of achievements and milestones in the four years of being here, from taking your first final exam to finishing your first full academic year.

There is one thing that happens to most people in college that end up being a time most remember for the rest of their lives — turning 21. This means finally being able to go out to bars and enjoy the nightlife of campus in full.

I did this for the first time after turning 21 in October. I discovered different things about this milestone, while finding ways to make my experience as safe as possible.

The first thing to be aware of are the rules in place for turning 21. I thought I could go and buy a beer from a grocery store right at midnight but that isn’t the case due to laws that prohibit the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. But hey — that just means you have more time to make a game plan for the next day.

Also, not every bar will let you in on your 21st birthday since some people have a tendency to heavily drink. This will become increasingly likely if you appear drunk to the bouncer, which will get you turned down whether you’re 21 or not.

With these rules in mind, there are some great places to visit while celebrating your 21st birthday at Penn State.

The Phyrst

The Phyrst is where many Penn State students go as their first bar experience when turning 21, and it lives up to the tradition. The Phyrst is an Irish-style pub that opens at 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. It is easy to make it part of your going out plan early on. The Phyrst has a wide range of beers on tap and special drinks just for, as they call, your ‘twenty-phyrst’ birthday.

Doggie’s

Doggie’s pub is a great location if you’re looking to watch sports or want to spend time outside while drinking. I spent the first half of being at Doggie’s drinking inside watching the Monday Night Football game, then the second half outside in the courtyard. The courtyard is closed off from the street, so it feels more personal when going out with friends. My personal favorite here was the raspberry seltzer. All drinks come with free pretzel bits so you can make sure to not stay hungry and stay thirsty on your night adventure.

Bill Pickle’s Tap Room

For the most unique selection of drinks, Bill Pickle’s Top Room is the perfect place to put your taste buds to a new pallet of flavors. Bill’s has a few drinks you can’t get anywhere else, including one I decided to try — a Moscow Mule. The drink was a blue color, and all that is known about the drink is it contains oranges and no energy drinks. The rest of the contents are kept secret in order to prevent other places from copying the specialty drink.

Champs Downtown

Champs is one of the most famous destinations at Penn State for drinking and hanging out and has exploded in popularity since The Jonas Brothers made a surprise appearance there in the spring. Champs offers a wide range of mixed drinks and beers, and it is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily. Unless you're celebrating really late, you should be able to fit a quick or extended trip to Champs.

As proven last year, who knows who you may see there.

Lion’s Den

Lion’s Den is only an option if your birthday falls on or near a weekend, being only open Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday. If your 21st happens to fall on those weekdays, Lion’s Den is a perfect place to stop by. Noted by their club feel, Lion’s Den features live DJs and is a very friendly environment. If you’re looking to make more friends or even just to talk to people, Lion’s Den should definitely be on your list of places to go.

There are more places to explore than those places. Wherever you go, remember to always stay hydrated, take a friend to ensure safety, and to have fun.