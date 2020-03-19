Imagine winning a million dollars, and then right before you are supposed to get the check in the mail, you are told you are not getting the money anymore.

That is exactly how it felt to be sent home early from studying abroad in London.

Ever since students studying in Italy were sent home, I had many peers begin to worry that our time in London was going to be cut short.

My friends would wonder, what would happen to our housing fees? Our tuition? Would we be able to take classes online? Would we still get credit?

There were many questions like this being discussed at study sessions, dinners and even parties.

I never paid attention to any of it.

If you ask any of my friends, my first reaction was always, “Oh, stop. We are not going to get sent home.” I even wrote a column two weeks ago about how I felt lucky that my program was not being sent home.

I wrote, “I feel sad for everyone who is being sent home. Studying abroad is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I would be extremely upset if my time abroad was cut short due to something that is out of my control.”

Oh how the tables have turned — this sentence is now laughing at my face.

The whole process of being sent home lasted five days.

It started Thursday at 1 a.m. when I listened to President Donald Trump’s press conference where he called for the European travel ban, and it ended Sunday night at 9 p.m. when I landed at BWI airport.

It was a real test of my character.

On March 11, I was in Liverpool with my family. They came to visit me for their spring break, and we, as planned earlier, went to see the Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid football match.

It was one of the best experiences of my life, and I don’t even enjoy watching sports that much.

After one of the most exciting days of my life, my family and I got back to our apartment hotel at 12:30 in the morning. I was excited to get some rest.

As I was lying in bed, I could hear my mom begin to listen to Trump’s address, and I rolled my eyes, as his voice is not one I want to hear before I fall asleep.

Then, I heard Trump say that he is banning all travel to Europe, and I immediately leapt out of my bed and went into my mom’s room.

During the press conference, Trump was very vague in the information he provided. It made my entire family panic for about an hour, from 1 to 2 a.m., until we were able to read the fine print of the travel ban on The New York Times.

I could write a whole column about how horribly that press conference was handled.

After realizing that the ban did not apply to U.S. citizens, my family decided to keep their original flights home on Saturday, while I waited for further instruction from Penn State and my program.

On Thursday, we traveled from Liverpool to Dublin, Ireland which was a part of the original plan. Dublin is one of the most lively and fun cities I have ever been to, and I am fortunate to have been able to visit.

Unfortunately though, due to the coronavirus restrictions, everything except bars and restaurants were closed. My family had tickets to the Guinness Storehouse factory and we planned to visit St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Dublin Castle. All of this was canceled.

We were lucky enough that bars and restaurants were open, so we were able to visit the famous Temple Bar district and still had a lot of fun.

On Saturday, my family left Dublin and I went back to London, all as planned.

At this point, the only thing I had heard from Penn State was an email saying they recommended me coming home, but that it was not mandatory. Therefore, I was holding out hope and planning to leave until I was basically forced out.

Saturday night, knowing it was probably going to be one of my last days in Europe, I decided to go out and make the most of it with my friend, Liz.

While we were at tea time (so British, I know), I got a news notification that Trump extended the travel ban to the UK and Ireland. Penn State emailed me soon after, notifying me that I must come home.

That was it. In that one email it was over.

My parents booked my flight for the next day, and all I could do was enjoy one last night in London.

The next day I packed up all of my stuff and headed to Heathrow at 11:30 a.m.

Luckily, I had no problems at the airport; the flight was smooth, and I got through customs quickly when I landed at BWI.

In just five days, my entire life had changed. I had lost an opportunity of a lifetime.

I am grateful for the two months I had in London. I was able to open myself up to new ways of thinking, meet new people and learn about new cultures. Now, I have a whole new love for traveling.

Though I lost the rest of my semester, so did everyone else. I feel horrible for all the seniors who will miss the rest of their college experience. I think it is even more devastating to miss the end of senior year than it is to have to leave study abroad early, and I feel so sorry.

This entire semester for me has felt surreal.

From the moment I saw the beautiful La Grand-Place in Brussels, to feeling my stomach drop when I heard Trump say he was canceling all travel to Europe, it was all crazy.

As Humphrey Bogart said in “Casablanca,” one of the most classic movies of all time, “We’ll always have Paris.”