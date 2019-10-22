According to the Urban Dictionary, cancel culture is “a modern internet phenomenon where a person is ejected from influence or fame by questionable actions”.

It now seems that there is a pattern of YouTubers being canceled and suddenly not “canceled.” Most recently, Trisha Paytas has been ‘’cancelled” for nearly the 10th time in only a few years.

Trisha Paytas is a YouTuber with almost five million subscribers on her YouTube channel. On Oct. 7, the YouTuber posted a video to her channel titled “I AM TRANSGENDER (FEMALE TO MALE)”.

The video has received almost 130,000 dislikes on YouTube. In the controversial video, Paytas contradicts herself multiple times claiming that she is transgender because she “doesn’t fit feminine stereotypes” but also claims that she identifies as a female.

After the uproar from both members of the LGBTQ community and others, the controversial YouTuber issued an apology. However, despite upsetting her fans, Paytas has still not deleted the offensive and insensitive video, which currently has over three million views.

This confusing and contradictory video came off as a desperate cry for attention, something Paytas is notorious for doing. The YouTuber has previously been “canceled” for making racially insensitive comments, verbally attacking immigrants on her channel, exposing her ex-boyfriend's sexuality, mistreating her fans and coming out as gay and bi-sexual multiple times.

Despite her multiple “cancellations,” Paytas still has a high subscriber count and continues to make videos that get hundreds of thousands of views. The popularity of her channel shows that “cancel culture” is highly ineffective for YouTubers.

Another YouTuber with similar controversies is Logan Paul. Paul made national headlines when he visited Japan’s horrific suicide forest, recording the dead body of a man who committed suicide. The video was posted to YouTube, causing an uproar. The video was deleted and Paul took a break from YouTube.

In 2018 YouTube temporarily suspended ads on all of Paul’s material after abusing both living and non-living animals in some of his videos. In 2019, Paul upset the public again by making jokes about “going gay” for the month of March on his podcast “Impaulsive”. He’s been “canceled” multiple times, but his channel has almost 20 million subscribers.

YouTubers Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star have also made very offensive comments and videos offending minority groups early in their YouTube careers, but have achieved massive joint and solo success on the streaming platform. Both of their channels have well over 10 million subscribers and get millions of views on each video.

There are many other problematic YouTubers and those mentioned in this article are just the tip of the iceberg. It seems that “cancelations” don’t apply to YouTubers as their channels continue to thrive, despite the controversial nature of their content.

Controversial YouTubers don’t seem to be punished by YouTube and continue to gain support from their fans. When YouTubers make offensive comments, what are the real consequences — millions of views on a controversial video and millions on an apology video to match?

If YouTube did ban these individuals, there wouldn’t be many YouTubers left because of how many are involved in controversies.

“Cancel culture” should apply to all public figures and be used properly. Public figures who repeatedly make offensive videos and comments should be punished and not receive continuous support from viewers, streaming and social media platforms.