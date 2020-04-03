Flannery O’Connor, in between writing stories where little old women are left brutalized by the side of the road, once found time to write these words: “Grace changes us and the change is painful.”

In some of O’Connor’s fiction, this divine grace could be so painful, so forceful, as to come at the end of a gun barrel and leave a trail of gray matter and pink mist in its wake.

O’Connor suffered from lupus, and she centered this disease as the nexus of God’s transformative mercy in her life. Lupus afflicted her, but she thought this affliction brought her closer to God and made it easier to serve His will.

This is a line of thinking exemplified in an essay by Simone Weil, where she wrote, “Each time that we have some pain to go through, we can say to ourselves quite truly that it is the universe, the order, and beauty of the world and the obedience of creation to God that are entering our body.”

Most Americans have been spared this clinical form of grace, whether in the form of lupus or coronavirus. But it’s likely that many of us still have a nexus of transformative, traumatic pain, and in the last couple of weeks many of us would likely select the social effects of the coronavirus as this nexus.

We are, after all, stubbornly social creatures. And in this time of troubled waters, sometimes it feels like we’re condemned to be so. The moments and actions in life that appeared inevitable, such as the embrace of a friend or a grocery aisle full of toilet paper, are now temporarily removed. The oldest pain in the universe —loneliness — has been laid bare for the entire world.

Hopefully, the pain of these absences will make us treat life with more loving kindness. We will hold on not tighter to precious moments, but with more tenderness and bittersweet relish.

And maybe we’ll be reminded that such suffering and anguish exists everywhere in the world. A virtual graduation is nothing compared to a drone-striked wedding.

Neither O’Connor nor Weil would have said that God sent such pains and plagues as punishment. Instead, they would have argued that these naturally occurring moments of suffering humble us and allow time for self-reflection, for reevaluation and renewal of our relationship with God Himself.

In other words, despite the disturbing apocalyptic fervor of some individuals, the world is not ending at the hands of God — God is not a tyrant, but rather love itself.

But there’s still an underlying implication that’s troubling: Is all this suffering and anguish really necessary for spiritual growth? Should we really hold such suffering dear to our hearts?

The Talmud, a collection of Jewish law and commentary, answered these rather age-old questions in the negative. And it answered them in the form of an anecdote.

In the text, Rabbi Yohanan is a healer who comes to visit another sage who’s fallen ill, Rabbi Hiyya. Yohanan asks pointblank, "Is your suffering dear to you? Do you desire to be ill and afflicted?"

Hiyya replies, "I welcome neither this suffering nor its reward." With these words Yohanan asks Hiyaa for his hand and restores him back to health.

Then Yohanan himself falls ill, and Rabbi Hanina must now play the role of healer. Hanina asks if such suffering is dear to Yohanan’s heart, and Yohanan answers that he welcomes neither this suffering nor its reward. Hanina offers his hand. Yohanan accepts it and is healed.

The Talmud then asks the rather obvious question: If Rabbi Yohanan is a healer, why didn’t he just heal himself?

The Talmud’s answer: A prisoner cannot free themselves from prison, but depends on others to release them from their shackles.

The coronavirus has made prisoners of us all, shackling us to boredom and loneliness. But worst of all, the virus has made true release nearly impossible, what with its dependence on the healing touch of others. FaceTime can only go so far in this regard.

To conclude its meditation on the nature and necessity of suffering, the Talmud turns back again toward Rabbi Yohanan, who finds one of his students (Rabbi Elazar) crying and ill in a darkened room.

Yohanan asks, "Why do you cry?" Before Elazar has time to answer, however, Yohanan goes into a spiel explaining why there’s actually no good reason to cry.

Upset that you didn’t study the Torah as much as you would like? Any amount of study is accepted as long as your heart is directed toward Heaven.

Upset that you lack food to eat and money to buy it with? You can get nourishment from both wealth and Torah, and you always have access to Torah.

Upset about children who have died? Know that this is the bone of my 10th son, and suffering of that kind afflicts great people, and they are afflictions of love.

All of these guesses miss the mark. Elazar simply says, "I am not crying over my misfortune, but rather, over this beauty of yours and all the world that will decompose in the earth."

Yohanan concedes, "Over this, it is certainly appropriate to weep," and then the Talmud states, "Both cried over the fleeting nature of beauty in the world and death that eventually overcomes all.”

Sometimes, the only acceptable response to the world are tears. It is this weeping that brings us closer to our fellow human beings and indeed to God Himself.

MORE OPINION