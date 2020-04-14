The coronavirus has dominated every facet of life, and honestly, I am tired of writing and hearing about it.

As sports are canceled and movie releases are delayed, it is time to make the executive decision to make the first presidential debate happen ASAP.

Are the presidential debates usually must-watch television? No. Does the idea of President Trump calling Vice President Biden "Sleepy Joe" on national television intrigue people? Hell yes.

Before Trump, the presidential debates were civilized, diplomatic and most of all, boring. Trump threw all those rules out the window and just started tossing disses left and right at anyone who challenged him.

Lyin' Ted. Mini Mike. Crooked Hillary. Low Energy Jeb. MS-13 Lover Nancy Pelosi.

I'll admit I hadn't heard of the Pelosi nickname until I began writing this article, but I love it. Politics is inherently dirty with its backdoor deals and behind-closed-doors discussions.

Why not just get dirty right at people's faces? Call them out for their BS and give them a catchy nickname while you're at it.

That being said, I think the 2020 Presidential Debates should start in May and go until November. For the first few debates, let's have an actual debate. Ask Trump and Biden questions about foreign policy, China, NATO and all that good stuff.

While I'm on the topic of debate formats, what is up with unsure voters asking candidates questions? Seriously, how do you not know who you are going to vote for by the 2020 election cycle? Fast forward to 1:06 to see how I feel, thanks to Bill Burr.

Anyway, back to our regularly scheduled programming. So after about three debates, the debate format should be completely flipped on its head.

Change 1: The host is now America's sweetheart Ryan Seacrest. Because why not?

Change 2: Instead of debating, Trump and Biden play the Price is Right to show Americans how out of touch they both are.

Change 3: After the Price is Right, the two candidates should have to race. Just straight up race. I think Trump would say "Folks, believe me, I am the fastest president you've ever seen," and then show a clip of him running when he was like 20 years old. I think Biden would start running the wrong way and then Obama out of nowhere would turn him around and help him across the finish line.

Change 4: WWE-style show. Trump notoriously appeared on WWE for a few years before diving into the political world. Biden and Obama vs. Trump and Pence in a tag team match. Obama would absolutely wallop the GOP side. Also, Steve Harvey should come out while Seacrest is doing a promo and just Batista Bomb him through a table.

I realize at this point if you have not already clicked off this article, that last sentence will surely scare away the remaining three readers.

I think those are all the changes I would make. If you actually read this article leave a suggestion below for the presidential debates and stay safe folks!