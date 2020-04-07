As much as it pains me — a graduating senior — to say this, it was the right decision for Penn State to opt for a virtual graduation. Though the emotional side of me is angry and frustrated with the decision, the logical part of me says it is the right thing to do.

We are amidst a global pandemic. We hear about the coronavirus endlessly as it has invaded every aspect of life.

Obviously, Penn State did not make this decision with ease. Penn State kept both the interests of the students and the university in mind when they opted for a virtual graduation ceremony.

That being said, it will be a tough pill to swallow for most seniors on May 9, including me. I am the youngest of three and I had the opportunity to watch both of my siblings graduate from college. In a sense, it feels that I am now deprived of sharing that joyous occasion with my family.

However, I do not want to wallow in my own pity. I truly feel for those who will be the first person in their family to graduate. I truly feel for those who are not from the United States and planned on family members making the trek to Happy Valley.

It is a #FirstWorldProblem when your graduation is canceled. Times like these make you appreciate the small things and life and realize how truly blessed you are to be where you are. I am forever grateful that I had the opportunity to attend the Pennsylvania State University.

Nothing can diminish what us seniors have accomplished. Hopefully we can all return at a later date to have a physical ceremony to cherish with the ones closest to us.

We Are!