Forty-five million. According to Time, that’s how many turkeys are killed each year for Thanksgiving.

In addition to leading the year in turkey deaths, Thanksgiving also has the title for busiest travel day of the year and the highest day of food consumption, according to CNN.

All of this comes at a price. High levels of consumption and transportation lead to an increase in carbon pollution, which contributes to the environmental crisis the Earth is currently facing.

So, here’s my proposal – this Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks to the thing that has kept our destructive species alive for long beyond our expiration date — the planet.

Here are some ways to reduce your carbon footprint this Thanksgiving and celebrate more sustainably.

Ditch the plastic

Plastic is harmful to the environment for a multitude of reasons — and these dangers are heightened by the fact that plastic items can take hundreds of years to decompose.

According to National Geographic, 40 percent of plastic produced is packaging that is used once and then thrown away. Single-use plastics are not only detrimental to the environment, but also entirely unnecessary.

The easiest way to participate in a more sustainable Thanksgiving celebration is to cross plastic off your shopping list this year. Instead, purchase reusable dinnerware, napkins and tablecloths.

Tofurkey over turkey

For many, turkey is the epitome of Thanksgiving traditions. However, vegans and vegetarians have long celebrated a turkey-less Thanksgiving with their own plate that puts a twist on the holiday classic.

“Tofurkey” is a meat substitute made from tofu that often comes pre-filled with vegetarian stuffing. It looks more like ham than turkey, taking shape as a loaf of sorts with a beige/brown color. Flavored the same way a typical turkey is, many find the taste to be similar or even better than that of the traditional dish.

According to Carbon Brief, turkey is the world’s 20th largest emitter of greenhouse gases. By substituting the bird for the tofu alternate, your carbon footprint will be heavily reduced. Plus, you’ll be able to say “tofurkey” all night long.

Shop local

Instead of running into all of the people from your past at the grocery store down the street, head to your local farmer’s market instead.

In addition to freshly sourced produce, farmer’s markets also commonly offer dairy products, baked goods, and even meat – making it the perfect place to source the ingredients needed for your Thanksgiving recipes.

By shopping local, you’re cutting out the carbon-emitting step of transporting your food from the source to the grocery store, which is often thousands of miles by car, plane or ship. Food from grocery stores also requires shipping and packing facilities to be stored at before making its way to your plate.

Shopping local allows you to support your local economy while reducing fuel consumption and air pollution.

Not to mention, food purchased from local vendors tends to taste fresher and better than the mass-produced packaged food you’ll find at the grocery store.

Stay home for the weekend

Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year. Travel is a heavily polluting industry, which contributes one gigaton — equivalent to one billion tons — of CO2 to the Earth’s atmosphere each year, according to USA Today.

Avoid the heavy traffic and chaotic airports by staying home for the weekend, getting cozy by your fireplace, and turning on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. As an added bonus, when the food coma hits you can end the night snuggled up in your bed.

Look at labels

Most people associate Thanksgiving with one thing: food. One way to have a more sustainable Thanksgiving without making too many changes to your traditional spread is by purchasing Fairtrade- or Rainforest Alliance-labeled products.

Fairtrade labels indicate the product comes from a source certified to provide fair wages and safe working conditions, while Rainforest Alliance Certified means the product comes from farms approved by the Sustainable Agriculture Network, according to the Rainforest Alliance Website.

No more giving thanks while eating products made at the hands of child labor and modern day slavery. By simply checking the label, you’re able to make a sustainable choice as the consumer and purchase items that were ethically sourced.

Be smart about food waste.

Let’s face it – sometimes our eyes are bigger than our stomachs. We prepare a feast fit for a king — and then we eat a mere quarter of it. What now?

Whatever you do, don’t throw it away. There are many opportunities to repurpose the leftovers.

First and most obvious is to continue to eat it until it runs out. Popular Thanksgiving leftover meals include Thanksgiving sandwiches and leftover casserole.

Donating leftovers is also a great way to give back this Thanksgiving. Try donating to your local food pantry or food bank. Sometimes policies can limit what they are able to accept, so if you don’t have luck with those, try calling homeless shelters in your area.

Odds are, there are people in your own community that would benefit significantly from the food leftover on your dinner table.

Go outside

Revamp your Thanksgiving Day festivities and replace shopping or going to the movies with outdoor activities like hiking, going for a run or throwing around a football outside.

The most effective way to care about sustainability is to develop a deeper appreciation for the natural world, which is best achieved by immersing in it.