I knew college wasn’t going to be easy, but I never would have expected for my journey to be as rocky as it was.

I wasn’t supposed to be here at Penn State — but some things are just meant to be, and I was meant to graduate from Penn State.

I attended Wilkes University my freshman year, where I was planning on majoring in chemistry and playing soccer, but that plan fell through rather quickly.

After being told I would have a roster spot on the soccer team, it was taken away from me the summer leading up to freshman year. I felt empty inside.

Pursuing my one true passion was no longer an option and I was not enjoying Wilkes anymore. My life felt dark at times.

I transferred back home for my sophomore year and attended Penn State Scranton since I wasn’t allowed to directly transfer to University Park.

It was there that I realized chemistry wasn’t for me. If you were to tell my high school self that I was going to be a journalist, you’d get one strange look.

College was a reality check. In high school, I was near the top of my class. I was a straight-A student and totally wasn’t prepared for the culture of college life.

I’m from a very small town in northeastern Pennsylvania, Forest City, and I never would have imagined myself at Penn State. I was accustomed to a small school with small classes — and that’s all that I wanted from a college — or so I thought.

Boy was I wrong.

I’m the first in my family to get a college degree, so I never had anyone to ask for help when it came to college.

Penn State was always my dream school, but I just never could’ve imagined sitting in a massive lecture hall or a university with over 40,000 undergraduate students.

In order to grow as a person, I’ve learned to push myself even if I’m not comfortable with it at first.

I wish I would have spent all four years in Happy Valley, but I’m grateful to have spent these last two years here.

Reality hasn’t sunk in yet that I’m graduating in two weeks, but it’s made me realize how fortunate I was to attend this university.

So, from a chemist to a journalist, there's been some challenges, but my time in college has been the happiest of my life.

But I never forgot where I came from and who was there for me throughout this wild ride, despite how much I’ve changed since the beginning.

To my dad, thank you for supporting me throughout these difficult decisions. I know it wasn’t easy on you either, but I couldn’t thank you enough for having my back.

To my mom, I know you weren’t happy at first when I wanted to transfer to Penn State, but it’s funny how quickly that changed. I drive you crazy at times, but thanks for dealing with me.

To my Uncle Peter, I can only imagine how proud you are, and it hurts that you couldn’t be with us to celebrate. But I know you’ll always have the best seat in the house at Beaver Stadium to root on the Nittany Lions, your favorite.

To my Aunt Karen, Uncle Mike and Uncle Ron, your support didn’t go unnoticed either. Family always comes first no matter the circumstances, and I sincerely appreciate everything you’ve all done over the years.

And last but not least, to my friends at The Daily Collegian, you mean more to me than you ever could imagine.

I would not be where I am today if it wasn’t for everyone in the office. I knew practically nothing about reporting before becoming a reporter at the Collegian and I couldn’t have asked for a better support system and friend group than you all.

Although you might’ve driven me crazy with the endless story pitches, Jake, I’m thankful for it all — there’s a bright future ahead for you.

Shane, I obviously have to say thanks to you as well. Whether it be covering tedious council meetings for COMM 460 or the normal office shenanigans, thank you for pushing me to improve my work every day.

I really do wish I had more time to spend in Happy Valley, but that chapter is closing relatively soon.

With that in mind, thank you Penn State.