I remember the first story I wrote as a member of The Daily Collegian. The story was about the first UPUA meeting of the semester back in spring 2018.

An editor, who shall remain nameless, erroneously stated the meeting would be the first that had caucus seats present. I was immediately sent an email from the director of communications demanding a retraction. Admittedly, I was terrified and had second thoughts about this whole newspaper thing.

But I stuck with the newspaper, did not apologize to UPUA since the error was not my fault, and here we are two years later.

I have always enjoyed writing. Back in middle school my parents would make me read books and write book reports to keep me occupied. Even when I was younger I enjoyed writing down all my thoughts. If you do not believe me see the opinions section.

I first heard about the Collegian through a friend who worked in the business division of the Collegian. He told me the newspaper was having tryouts, and I laughed it off because I thought he was joking.

I ended up "trying out" for the Collegian in the fall of my junior year. I nervously walked into the James Building (RIP) to take my shot at this whole journalism thing. As part of the tryouts, I wrote a fake story about a fire in Philadelphia which probably actually happened after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

I began to write the mock story but crossed out my first effort and became frustrated. I eventually handed in some sort of story and left the James Building (RIP) not knowing what to expect.

Somehow, someone at the Collegian saw some remote potential in my writing, and I was accepted as a candidate on news staff. During my first semester at the Collegian, I rarely stayed after meetings and did not socialize with anyone really.

It was not until this past fall that I began showing up to the office early and leaving the office much later. Did I actually like these people I was working with? Could I possibly show feelings toward another homo sapien? Alas, the rumors are true. I became friends with people at the Collegian.

Though my editors can tell you I was not always the most reliable of reporters, I still enjoyed every moment on staff. Though I only thought of quitting once (who doesn't) I am beyond happy that I joined the newspaper my junior year. I remember telling my mom that I finally found a bunch of nerds and misfits who somehow all get along in a weird way — like a wildly dysfunctional family.

I spent time writing about UPUA, the State College borough and most recently, I wrote columns. There are probably stories I do not even remember writing, but I am glad to have experienced different beats while writing for the Collegin.

A special thank you to Dave, Tyler, Elena, Maddie, Grace, Erin and Chelsea for putting up with me. We may have become friends along the way. These people all might hate me, but if they do, they do a good job of pretending they like me.

To Jake, Shane and Ben, we are all miserable as Jets fans together, so that is pretty cool.

To everyone in the office and to those I did not mention, thank you for being you.

Now for some dramatics.

On September 22, 1776 American soldier and spy Nathan Hale was about to be hanged by the British. His last words were, “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country."

I only regret, then, that I did not join The Daily Collegian sooner.