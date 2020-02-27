“Peace out nj.com,” reads one of over 3,000 comments on a recent NJ.com article, announcing the closure of its comment section.

Starting today, NJ.com will end their near 25-year history of allowing readers to comment online, directly below posted articles.

What was initially created years ago as a means to foster productive conversation has now, in some instances, become a breeding ground for hateful comments from internet “trolls.” NJ.com — along with other outlets that have done away with their respective comment sections — referenced this shift in their comment section that they claim has now caused its own demise.

However, there's clearly gray area that comes with a move like this: why disable comments when journalism is supposed to spark discussion? The Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics states that it is a journalist’s duty to “support the open and civil exchange of views, even views they find repugnant.”

In the case of hateful speech, though — which NJ.com cited as unfortunately occurring too often within their comment section — limiting comments isn't unethical.

“At their worst, our comments were a place none of us would want to spend time. They were a place for racism, misogyny and hatred — a place to perpetuate the worst stereotypes about our state, our neighborhoods and our people,” NJ.com wrote in their article.

Outwardly racist, homophobic and mysogionistic comments have no place in thoughtful discussion. Responsible and ethical journalists won’t budge on that.

Comment sections exist to help connect citizens to journalists, and vice versa — a place where citizens can reflect on content they may have consumed, leave comments regarding any concerns they might have with content, facilitate discussion between opposing perspectives and more.

Other outlets have been grappling with the existence of their own comment sections — some, like the New York Times, have designed systems that heavily vet comments on their posts. Some have been known to fully turn the comment function off for specific articles.

Of course, there’s no plan of action that will work for every outlet. Comment sections aren’t inherently bad — in the cases that they’re used as intended, they’re often very productive.

Not all readers are commenting on stories, either — in their article, NJ.com said that only .03 percent of their readership ever comments, with roughly two percent reading them.

At the end of the day, a crucial part of any democracy is providing a voice to those not in positions of power — in this case, perhaps the commenters. The decision to get rid of comment sections might not be easy, and the last thing a journalist would want to do is silence thoughtful discussion.

But if hateful speech is persistent in an outlet’s comment sections, a morally-sound outlet may not be left with any other choice today.