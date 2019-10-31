Halloween is officially here, and people are thinking about what their costume will be or have one planned.

As everyone is excited to put on their best costumes this Halloween, it important to remember a factor that can spoil everyone's Halloween – cultural appropriation.

Cultural appropriation is simple, although it may seem tricky at times. Overall, costumes that mimic a person's culture or race are never okay. For example, one should never darken or lighten their skin to portray any character at any time.

A prime example of this is “Dancing with the Stars” performer Julianne Hough darkening her skin to portray Crazy Eyes from the hit Netflix show “Orange is the New Black.” Hough faced backlash for this act.

Another example of this is actor and entrepreneur Nick Cannon and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg lightening their skin to portray unnamed white men.

However, if one is portraying characters like Pennywise the dancing clown or other clowns, vampires and skeletons, or any character that requires special makeup colors characters are acceptable on every race or skin tone.

Wigs and headwear for Halloween also falls into the category of cultural appropriation. Wearing an afro or dread wigs are not okay. Someone's hair is not a costume, despite seeing these wigs sold in major Halloween retailers like Party City.

Also, wearing Native American headdresses – also known as War Helmets – are not Halloween costumes. Those headdresses are sacred to Native American culture. This also goes for headdresses like turbans and hijabs.

Religion also falls into the category of cultural appropriation. In 2018 the popular horror movie “The Nun” hit theatres and performed well at the box office. The star of the movie was the character called “The Nun” or “Valak.” The success of the movie has led to multiple costumes resembling the character. These costumes are portrayal of the specific character and are acceptable.

However, portraying the “sexy” Nun or just a random Nun, can be seen as offensive for imitating someone's religion, which is also considered cultural appropriation. Some of these offensive Nun costumes can be found at popular retailers like Fashion Nova. Not every character is meant to be sexy.

Some other offensive costumes may include police officers and other law enforcement, firefighters, and military costumes. People in these specific professions risk their lives daily to save others and should not be made a mockery of with goofy costumes.

Police, firefighters and military themed costumes are still acceptable on children because they may end up being in the professions at a later point in their lives.

In recent years, multiple people of different cultural backgrounds have spoken out about their cultures being used for Halloween costumes. Despite this outcry, stores like Party City still carry offensive costumes such as traditional Native American garb.

While multiple costumes have been mentioned, there are still hundreds of other great costumes that one can wear for Halloween that aren’t offensive such as being a superhero, a Disney princess, a specific character from a movie or TV show, a zombie and many others.